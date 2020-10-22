Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Rapid Vienna – Arsenal: Arsenal took a long while to find its footing in Austria before claiming a 2-1 win over hosts Rapid Vienna on Thursday.

Scoreless at half, the Gunners found themselves down in the 51st minute when Taxiarchis Fountas took advantage of a flubbed Bernd Leno pass to take a 1-0 lead.

Arsenal was out-attempted 12-11 on the day and saw its possession balloon to 68 percent as the hosts defended a historic result.

[ WATCH: Latest PST “Unfiltered” ]

The Gunners’ path to the score sheet was paved directly in front of goal.

First David Luiz nodded in a Nicolas Pepe free kick in the 70th minute before super subs Hector Bellerin and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang combined for the Gabonese striker’s 23rd Europa League goal and 73rd in an Arsenal shirt.

We’re a big Bernd Leno house here but… woof.

It had to be him! Fountas capitalizes to put @skrapid up 1-0 over Arsenal 👏 pic.twitter.com/1vvkBTFyoI — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) October 22, 2020

Three things we learned from Rapid Vienna – Arsenal

1. Partey party: Gooners worldwide will be thrilled at the all-action performance from Thomas Partey, who passed at 90 percent and won 10-of-13 duels with a five-tackle day.

2. Pepe sends a message: The mercurial winger had a nice day on the right side, assisting the first goal with a fine free kick and registering three key passes. It wasn’t a show-stopping performance but his scenes kept the audience involved in the play.

3. Nketiah, Lacazette frustrated: This is bigger for the former more than the latter, as Alexandre Lacazette is in “it is what it is” mode given Mikel Arteta’s proclivities in choosing an attack. Young Eddie Nketiah scored against Leicester in the League Cup and West Ham in a PL cameo but has only started once for the Gunners in Premier League play this season.

Man of the Match: Partey.

DAVID. LUIZ. pic.twitter.com/NqRClqFdMY — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) October 22, 2020

Follow @NicholasMendola