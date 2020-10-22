Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester United have warned Mason Greenwood about his behavior as the 19-year-old forward has been involved in several incidents off the pitch in recent weeks.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Greenwood, who scored 17 goals for Manchester United in his breakthrough campaign in 2019-20, was sent home by England after breaking COVID-19 protocols in Iceland and has also apologized after historic pictures of him inhaling nitrous oxide canisters emerged.

Reports now suggest that his poor time-keeping has been flagged by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as he didn’t feature in the wins at Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain.

Our partners at Sky Sports in the UK have the latest details on Manchester United warning Mason Greenwood about his behavior off the pitch:

Mason Greenwood has been warned about his behaviour by Manchester United following recent issues, including time-keeping problems.

The youngster, who came through the club’s academy before establishing himself in the first team last season, has been reminded of his responsibilities as a Manchester United player.

It is understood Greenwood, who has missed the back-to-back victories over Newcastle and PSG, has a minor injury.

Solskjaer is said to want the same discipline off the pitch as Sir Alex Ferguson demanded from his players and he certainly sets high standards.

Captain Harry Maguire was backed publicly by the club as he was arrested and initially charged with violence, bribery and resisting arrest in Greece this summer.

Maguire has since been given a retrial, but there are a few disciplinary issues creeping into both the England team and Manchester United.

Greenwood is young and has made mistakes and it is now about learning from those as quickly as possible and moving on. He is in the public eye after his superb displays for Manchester United and with that comes an expectation level as to how to behave on and off the pitch.

It really is that simple. The best role model for Greenwood is at his club: Marcus Rashford. Greenwood needs to spend as much time as possible following his example.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports