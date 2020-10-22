Outrageous own-half goal caps Rangers win over Standard Liege

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers are loving life.

The Scottish Premiership leaders, fresh off an Old Firm derby win at the weekend, took hold of its Europa League group with a comfortable-enough 2-0 win over Standard Liege in Belgium on Thursday.

Rangers led through captain James Tavernier’s early penalty but were rarely bothered as the Belgian side did not manage a shot on target.

[ WATCH: Latest PST “Unfiltered” ]

The match remained a 1-goal affair, though, until well-traveled Jamaican forward Kemar Roofe delivered a tremendous strike from inside his own half.

This wasn’t simply a case of a player spotting a keeper well off his line and lining up a looping shot from distance, as Roofe cut to the right to create space and hit a rocket past the reach of Arnaud Bodart.

Roofe coincidentally scored away to Standard Liege last season while on loan to Anderlecht from Leeds United.

This all comes days after the blue side of Glasgow took all three points from COVID-hit Celtic in a weekend Old Firm to take a four-point lead atop the Scottish Premiership table. Rangers are bidding to close the door on their rivals