Southampton – Everton: An intriguing clash takes place at St Mary’s on Sunday (watch live, 10 am ET online via NBCSports.com) as unbeaten and top of the table Everton travel to in-form Saints.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side fought back to draw 3-3 at Chelsea last week to follow up wins against Burnley and West Brom, while Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton have won four of their first five games and have surprised just about everyone with their solid, ruthless displays.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of this battle between Southampton and Everton down on England’s south coast.

Team news (INJURY REPORT)

Southampton will not have Theo Walcott available as he is on loan from Everton and ineligible to play against his parent club.

Everton are without captain Seamus Coleman, as the right back came off early against Liverpool with a hamstring problem and will be out for the next few weeks. Jonjoe Kenny could return from injury to replace him.

Another blow for the Toffees is that star Colombian attacker James Rodriguez is out injured after picking up a knock against Liverpool, while Richarlison is suspended after being sent off late on in the Merseyside derby.

What they’re saying ahead of Southampton – Everton

Ralph Hasenhuttl reflects on draw at Chelsea, challenge ahead: “It was important after the last two wins that we had a positive result and a point here is always good, especially when you’re two down and then again down. It’s a good step forward and now we have Everton and Aston Villa, also tough games where we must play good and well.”

Carlo Ancelotti gives details on James Rodriguez injury: “Unfortunately, James had a problem during the game [against Liverpool]. He had a mistimed tackle with Virgil van Dijk at the beginning of the game and I think he will not be available for the game against Southampton.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

The bookies have Southampton (+170) as the underdogs but given injuries and suspension to a few of Everton’s stars, the Toffees are only listed at +155 to win. That is a big price for Everton, while the draw (+240) will be one to watch here.

Southampton – Everton prediction

I’m going to sit firmly on the fence here and go for a draw. Southampton are better against teams which come out and attack and Everton will do that. Without James and Richarlison up top, Dominic Calvert-Lewin may become isolated. I’m going to go for goals, though. Southampton 2-2 Everton.

How to watch Southampton – Everton stream and start time

Kickoff: 10 am ET Sunday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

