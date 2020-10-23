EPL betting odds for the Premier League Week 6 have been released but we know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made up there.

Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2020-21 season is here and the EPL betting odds all over the place with new signings galore, some teams having a fast start to the new season and injuries already having an impact early on.

The Premier League score predictions below encompass the 10 games during Week 6 of the new season, as Manchester United host Chelsea, while Leicester head to Arsenal and Everton travel to Southampton, plus Aston Villa and Leeds collide.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below, plus the betting odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

PREMIER LEAGUE PREDICTIONS

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Aston Villa 3-1 Leeds – (Friday, 3 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium)

Arsenal 2-0 Leicester – (Sunday, 3:15 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium)

Brighton 2-0 West Brom – (Monday, 1:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

West Ham 1-2 Man City – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET) Peacock Premium

Fulham 1-1 Crystal Palace – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Manchester United 3-2 Chelsea (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

Southampton 2-2 Everton – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Liverpool 2-1 Sheffield United (Saturday, 3 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium)

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Burnley 1-1 Tottenham – (Monday, 4 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium)

Wolves 1-2 Newcastle – (Sunday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

EPL BETTING ODDS – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Friday, October 23: (+125) Aston Villa v. Leeds (+210), Tie: +250

Saturday, October 24: (+625) West Ham v. Manchester City (-260), Tie: +420

Saturday, October 24: (+180) Fulham v. Crystal Palace (+165), Tie: +215

Saturday, October 24: (+140) Manchester United v. Chelsea (+175), Tie: +260

Saturday, October 24: (-400) Liverpool v. Sheffield United (+1000), Tie: +520

Sunday, October 25: (+170) Southampton v. Everton (+155), Tie: +240

Sunday, October 25: (-135) Wolves v. Newcastle (+420), Tie: +245

Sunday, October 25: (-110) Arsenal v. Leicester (+280), Tie: +270

Monday, October 26: (-135) Brighton v. West Brom (+340), Tie: +225

Monday, October 26: (+440) Burnley v. Tottenham (-165), Tie: +300

