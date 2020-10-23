Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

U.S. men’s national team midfielder Weston McKennie is fully recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 nine days ago, Juventus announced on Friday.

Weston McKennie was previously confined to self-isolation in his home, but the 22-year-old recently received a negative COVID-19 test result and will soon rejoin his teammates in training, as per the protocols in Italy.

McKennie has missed just one game for Juve — last weekend’s 1-1 draw away to Crotone — though it remains to be seen whether or not he will feature in manager Andrea Pirlo’s plans for Sunday’s clash with Hellas Verona.

After four games, Juve sit fifth in the Serie A table with two wins and two draws. AC Milan, the only side with a perfect, 100-percent record to start the season, currently sit four points clear of the nine-time defending champions.

