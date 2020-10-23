Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

MLS betting odds and upcoming schedule: Major League Soccer is winding down the final month of regular season fixtures following the COVID-19 shutdown and MLS is Back tournament.

The regular season is currently scheduled to end on Nov. 8, with the playoffs beginning that same week, culminating with MLS Cup on Dec. 12.

This page will be updated following the completion of every round of games in 2020, to feature the upcoming set of fixtures and MLS betting odds.

This weekend’s MLS schedule and odds (via PointsBet)

Friday, Oct. 23

Nashville SC (+175) v New England Revolution (+270) / Draw (+210) — 7:30 pm ET

Saturday, Oct. 24

Inter Miami (+115) v Orlando City SC (+225) / Draw (+260) — 3:30 pm ET

Atlanta United (-140) v D.C. United (+375) / Draw (+280) — 4 pm ET

Philadelphia Union (+170) v Toronto FC (+160) / Draw (+235) — 7:30 pm ET

FC Cincinnati (+175) v Minnesota United (+145) / Draw (+250) — 7:30 pm ET

New York City FC (-250) v Montreal Impact (+600) / Draw (+400) — 7:30 pm ET

Chicago Fire (+130) v New York Red Bulls (+195) / Draw (+260) — 7:30 pm ET

Houston Dynamo (+150) v Columbus Crew SC (+170) / Draw (+250) — 8 pm ET

Sporting Kansas City (-120) v Colorado Rapids (+325) / Draw (+270) — 8:30 pm ET

Real Salt Lake (+125) v FC Dallas (+235) / Draw (+220) — 9:30 pm ET

Vancouver Whitecaps (+215) v San Jose Earthquakes (+110) / Draw (+280) — 10 pm ET

Sunday, Oct. 25

Los Angeles FC (-175) v LA Galaxy (+400) / Draw (+360) — 3:30 pm ET

2020 MLS Cup betting odds

Seattle Sounders (+450)

Toronto FC (+550)

Los Angeles FC (+700)

Philadelphia Union (+700)

Orlando City SC (+800)

Columbus Crew SC (+1000)

New York City FC (+1000)

Portland Timbers (+1400)

Sporting Kansas City (+1800)

Colorado Rapids (+2200)

New England Revolution (+2200)

FC Dallas (+3300)

Minnesota United (+3300)

LA Galaxy (+4000)

New York Red Bulls (+6000)

Inter Miami (+6600)

Real Salt Lake (+6600)

Chicago Fire (+7500)

Atlanta United (+7500)

Houston Dynamo (+15000)

Montreal Impact (+20000)

San Jose Earthquakes (+20000)

Nashville SC (+20000)

D.C. United (+30000)

Vancouver Whitecaps (+30000)

FC Cincinnati (+40000)

