Ozil – Arteta battle goes public: Mesut Ozil’s agent has taken round 1 in the battle of Ozil (et al) vs. Mikel Arteta, claiming the Arsenal manager has “failed to be fair, honest and transparent and treat someone with respect” as his client has been frozen out and seemingly played his last game for the club.

Erkut Sogut didn’t stop there, of course. He went on to invite Arteta to publicly explain his reasons for leaving Ozil out of his registered squad lists for the Premier League and Europa League — quotes from the Guardian:

“Arsenal fans deserve an honest explanation, not [Arteta] saying, ‘I failed Ozil.’ You didn’t fail Ozil — you failed to be fair, honest and transparent and treat someone with respect who has a contract and was loyal all the time. “Every single person outside knows he hasn’t treated him fairly. He didn’t give him a chance to show himself this season. If he is still under contract, the player should have the option to fight for his place. Mesut hasn’t been given that.” … “I spoke with at least five teammates who say he is training great. They say Mesut is one of their best players, and they cannot understand why he is left out. So it can’t be the training. If it is not the pitch, what are the footballing reasons? If you talk, you should tell the truth that the Arsenal fans deserve, otherwise don’t talk at all.”

For now, this will have to remain a war of words between the Arteta — should he choose to respond — and Ozil’s representatives, but Sogut promises that the player is itching to have his say and tell his side of the story.

“Mesut cannot speak now because of confidentiality, but one day he will, and we’ll see what people think.”

