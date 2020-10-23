Premier League injuries, 2020-21

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League injuries: It’s time to take a look at the players who might be unavailable, or set to return from injury, ahead of matchweek 4 in the Premier League.

Prior to every matchweek of the 2020-21 season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or additional precautions — will always be deemed “questionable” until they make their return to action.

Arsenal injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Willian (calf), Dani Ceballos (ankle) | OUT: Gabriel Martinelli (knee), Pablo Mari (ankle), Calum Chambers (knee), Rob Holding (thigh)

Aston Villa injuries

OUT: Tom Heaton (knee), Wesley (knee), Kourtney Hause (groin)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Davy Propper (calf), Danny Welbeck (fitness), Jose Izquierdo (knee), Christian Walton (ankle) | OUT: Florin Andone (knee), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (thigh), Lewis Dunk (suspension)

Burnley injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Matthew Lowton (knee), Kevin Long (eye), Bailey Peacock-Farrell (hip), Phil Bardsley (COVID-19), Erik Pieters (calf) | OUT: Ben Mee (thigh), Jack Cork (ankle)

Chelsea injuries

OUT: Kepa Arrizabalaga (shoulder), Billy Gilmour (knee)

Crystal Palace injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jack Butland (COVID-19), James Tomkins (thigh), Jordan Ayew (COVID-19), James McCarthy (thigh), Connor Wickham (undisclosed) | OUT: Gary Cahill (calf), Nathan Ferguson (knee), Wayne Hennessey (undisclosed)

Everton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: James Rodriguez (knock), Jonjoe Kenny (ankle) | OUT: Richarlison (suspension), Mason Holgate (ankle), Cenk Tosun (knee), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf), Jarrad Branthwaite (ankle), Seamus Coleman (thigh)

Fulham injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Harrison Reed (undisclosed) | OUT: Kenny Tete (calf), Joachim Andersen (ankle), Terrence Kongolo (foot), Joshua Onomah (undisclosed)

Leeds United injuries

OUT: Kalvin Phillips (shoulder), Diego Llorente (groin), Gaetano Berardi (knee), Adam Forshaw (groin), Liam Cooper (groin)

Leicester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jamie Vardy (calf) | OUT: Caglar Soyuncu (adductor), Ricardo Pereira (knee), Wilfred Ndidi (groin), Daniel Amartey (thigh)

Liverpool injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Joel Matip (undisclosed), Thiago Alcantara (undisclosed), Konstantinos Tsimikas (thigh), Naby Keita (undisclosed) | OUT: Virgil van Dijk (knee), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee), Alisson Becker (shoulder)

Manchester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Kevin De Bruyne (undisclosed), Aymeric Laporte (undisclosed), Nathan Ake (groin) | OUT: Gabriel Jesus (thigh), Benjamin Mendy (undisclosed), Fernandinho (undisclosed)

Manchester United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Harry Maguie (butt), Mason Greenwood (undisclosed), Edinson Cavani (fitness) | OUT: Anthony Martial (suspended), Eric Bailly (undisclosed), Phil Jones (knee), Jesse Lingard (undisclosed)

Newcastle United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Karl Darlow (groin), Isaac Hayden (thigh) | OUT: Martin Dubravka (ankle), Matt Ritchie (shoulder), Dwight Gayle (knee)

Sheffield United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Simon Moore (finger), Max Lowe (concussion) | OUT: Jack O’Connell (knee), Lys Mousset (ankle), John Fleck (back)

Southampton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Mohamed Salisu (undisclosed), Stuart Armstrong (COVID-19), Yan Valery (knock) | OUT: Moussa Djenepo (thigh), Theo Walcott (loan)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Eric Dier (thigh) | OUT: Japhet Tanganga (thigh)

West Bromwich Albion injuries

OUT: Sam Field (knee), Hal Robson-Kanu (elbow)

West Ham United injuries

None

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

OUT: Jonny (knee)

