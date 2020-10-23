The US men’s national team finally have a game, as USMNT-Wales is taking place in November.

The chance for Berhalter to get his full squad together for the first time in almost a year will be invaluable.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

A long-rumored friendly against the Welsh side will take place on Nov. 12 (start time, 2:45pm ET) in Swansea at the Liberty Stadium. In a release, U.S. Soccer also confirmed that they are trying to arrange a second friendly in Europe next month.

It will mark the first time Gregg Berhalter has been able to get any squad together since before the coronavirus pandemic arrived in March, as their only game in 2020 so far was the 1-0 win against Costa Rica on Feb. 1.

The USMNT head coach will be able to select players from his European-based and North American-based contingent as this falls in a FIFA window. That means we will be seeing the likes of Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Gio Reyna, Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams and Co. together at the same time.

“First and foremost, we are looking forward to getting the group together after such a challenging year,” Berhalter said. “Wales is a quality opponent with high-level players, so it’s a good opportunity to test ourselves. We appreciate all the work by the Football Association of Wales and here at U.S. Soccer to provide this opportunity to compete.”

USMNT – Wales will be a perfect test

This will be a good test for a young USMNT side, as Ryan Giggs has kicked on a young Welsh side in recent months as they currently sit 20th in the FIFA rankings, two places ahead of the USMNT. Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey are the stars, but Wales have a lot of top young talent.

No fans will be allowed in the stadium for the match, as the USMNT and staff “will operate inside a controlled environment in a hotel near Cardiff. Everyone entering the controlled environment will undergo multiple COVID-19 tests in advance of traveling, and then will be tested upon arrival and at least every two days during camp. There will be no full team training until the results of all arrival tests are confirmed.”

In 2021 the USMNT will play against Honduras in the CONCACAF Nations League final four, plus compete in the 2021 Gold Cup and then kick off their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

A big 2021 is coming up, so this test against Wales will be perfect to get the players and coaching staff together again after a long, long time apart.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports