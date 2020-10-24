Brighton – West Brom is a battle, set for Monday (Watch live at 1:30 pm ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), of sides presently occupying consecutive places down near the bottom of the Premier League table, though the Seagulls and Baggies feel miles apart from one another.

For all of their solid performances this season — they have been in all five games they’ve played — Brighton have just a win and a draw to show for their efforts. Considering they’ve been narrowly beaten by Chelsea, Manchester United and PL leaders Everton, brighter days and results are almost certainly on the horizon with the schedule softening up a fair bit in the coming weeks.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Brighton – West Brom this Monday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Brighton – West Brom (INJURY REPORT)

Brighton: QUESTIONABLE: Davy Propper (calf), Danny Welbeck (fitness), Jose Izquierdo (knee), Christian Walton (ankle) | OUT: Florin Andone (knee), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (thigh), Lewis Dunk (suspension)

West Brom: OUT: Sam Field (knee), Hal Robson-Kanu (elbow)

What they’re saying: Brighton – West Brom

Graham Potter, on Ben White transfer rumors: “It is part of the football noise. The transfer window closes last week and we are already having conversations around transfer speculation, it is just the way it is. I know he is level-headed enough to not let it affect him. I think at this level you have to know it is part of the territory, it is part of the job of being a footballer, part of what you have to deal with. Consistently all he has done is just get on with his football.”

Slaven Bilic, on goalkeeper Sam Johnstone: “Without a good keeper, nobody has got a chance. We have good goalkeepers but I am extremely happy with him. At the beginning, because this is his first season playing in the Premier League, it was a new challenge for him. You would read it’s Sam’s first time in the Premier League — how is he going to do? Then he had a couple of good games, a few good saves against Southampton. A couple of good saves against Burnley, and he is confident.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Brighton (-140) | West Brom (+360) | Draw (+290)

Prediction

Expected goals (xG) just about tell the story here: Brighton are sixth in the PL in terms of chances created. West Brom sit 18th. Expected goals against (xGA) tell the whole entire story: West Brom are bottom of the PL. Brighton are the stingiest defensive side in the PL. Brighton 3-1 West Brom.

How to watch Brighton – West Brom stream and start time

Kickoff: 1:30 pm ET Monday

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

