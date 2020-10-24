Bundesliga wrap: Dortmund dominates derby; Bayern, Leipzig win

The top three all won at home, a week after winning away and contesting midweek Champions League matches, as the top of the Bundesliga table will remain the same after Week 5.
RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich, and RB Leipzig will all be happy with their wins for varying reasons, as the leaders all improved their stock on Saturday.
Borussia Dortmund 3-0 Schalke
Derby day came at a weird time for struggling Schalke, who claimed its first point of an insipid campaign last week and knew it would:
- A) Not have to worry about a packed Westfalenstadion
- B) Face a Dortmund team that faced Lazio at midweek
Regardless, they hung tight with their rivals into the second half, when an unlikely match-winner strode forward for BVB.
Manuel Akanji’s 55th-minute goal was soon joined on the scoresheet by a more traditional scorer, Erling Haaland putting a Jadon Sancho feed in the back of the net. Raphael Guerriero assisted BVB’s final goal, a Mats Hummels number.
U.S. international Giovanni Reyna subbed off after 72 minutes, as BVB held its 2-0 lead with 76 percent possession. Reyna finished with 71 touches, 12-of-18 duels won, and six fouls drawn. Six!
ERLING HAALAND WITH A PERFECT CHIP!
He gives Dortmund a 2-0 lead in the Revierderby! pic.twitter.com/gRneRCkBk4
— ESPN (@espn) October 24, 2020
Bayern Munich 5-0 Eintracht Frankfurt
Robert Lewandowski scored another hat trick as Bayern battered Eintracht but not without bad news.
The dark clouds that loomed over the result had to do with a 3rd-minute exit from Alphonso Davies, who suffered ankle ligament damage and will miss 6-8 weeks.
Substitutes Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala also scored for Bayern, with Bouna Sarr, Joshua Kimmich, Kingsley Coman, and Douglas Costa collecting assists.
Mainz 2-3 Borussia Monchengladbach
Mainz’s woes continued with a thrown-away lead against Champions League-weary Gladbach at home.
Lars Stindl had put the visitors up early but a Jean-Philippe Mateta doubled had the pointless hosts in line for three points at the break.
But Gladbach boss Marco Rose brought on a flurry of stars between the 54th and 60th minute, with Jonas Hoffman, Florian Neuhaus, Alassane Plea, and Marcus Thuram entering the fray.
Sure enough, Hoffman converted a 76th-minute penalty and assisted Matthias Ginter’s 83rd-minute winner to keep Gladbach within sight of the leaders as one of three sides with a 2W-2D-1L record.
Mainz is now 0-5 with a minus-11 goal differential, and has already sacked a manager this season.
Elsewhere
Stuttgart 1-1 Koln — Friday
Union Berlin 1-1 Freiburg
RB Leipzig 2-1 Hertha Berlin
Wolfsburg v Arminia Bielefeld — 10:30 pm ET Sunday
Werder Bremen v Hoffenheim — 1 pm ET Sunday
Bayer Leverkusen v Augsburg — 3:30 pm ET Monday