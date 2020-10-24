Canada’s Alphonso Davies damages ankle ligaments with Bayern Munich

By Nicholas MendolaOct 24, 2020, 1:17 PM EDT
Alphonso Davies injury
Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
It’s been a rough few weeks for Alphonso Davies.

The Canadian international, who was such a huge part of Bayern Munich’s trophy-hounding 2019-20 season, had lost playing time to Theo Hernandez in the last few weeks.

He was back in the Starting XI on Saturday against Eintracht Frankfurt but left after just three minutes of Bayern’s 5-0 blowout win.

Bayern boss Hansi Flick was tasked with delivering the bad news after Davies needed help to get off the Allianz Arena pitch, reporting that the soon-to-be 20-year-old Canadian damaged ankle ligaments and will miss up to two months.

Davies have five goals and eight assists in 17 caps for Canada, who begins World Cup qualifying in March.

