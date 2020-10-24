Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Christian Pulisic had a frustrating outing as Chelsea played out a draw at Manchester United on Saturday.

In the pouring rain at Old Trafford, Pulisic played for 81 minute as he worked hard on the left flank but was closely marshalled by Man United’s defense in a tight game.

The USMNT star, 22, has had better game, but so too has the rest of Chelsea’s attack. Pulisic had been struggling with a knock before this game, so it was no surprise that Frank Lampard whipped him off in the second half.

Here’s a look at how Christian Pulisic performed at Old Trafford.

Christian Pulisic news: Minute-by-minute analysis on how the USMNT star performed

1st minute: Starts in a very central position, just to the left, under Timo Werner.

2nd minute: Dispossessed by Scott McTominay in his own half. Then a long ball over the top almost finds him but Victor Lindelof heads clear.

5th minute: After being involved on the edge of his own box, runs forward. Then goes on a mazy run forward which is ended by Aaron Wan-Bissaka making a perfectly timed tackle in his own box.

9th minute: Flicks the ball on but it goes out of play in the driving rain in Manchester.

17th minute: A corner sees the ball find him on the edge of the box but he scuffs a shot which is cleared.

18th minute: Wins a throw in on the left, then pops up on the left side of the box but is closely marked.

20th minute: Pops up on the left, again, but his cross is cleared. Growing into the game.

23rd minute: Picks up a loose ball but his pass to Timo Werner is cut out.

27th minute: Gets the ball on the edge of the box. Scott McTominay again paying close attention to Pulisic, who plays it to Chilwell who wins a free kick.

33rd minute: Played in down the left, cuts inside and hits a shot on goal which is straight at David de Gea.

34th minute: Gets the ball after Fred is sloppy in possession, then has a shot on goal which Victor Lindelof deflects wide. Promising.

48th minute: Nice turn and played it out wide to Chilwell but nothing came of the attack.

49th minute: Ran towards goal and took the ball past Maguire, but just eased off it as he ran into the box.

53rd minute: Cut inside from the left and played the ball to Kai Havertz, but the attack broke down. Moments later made a good run but Havertz couldn’t find him.

54th minute: Dropping into more central positions to try and get on the ball more.

55th minute: Clips a cross towards Havertz but he overhits it and it goes out for a goal kick. Moments later he plays a ball forward but it is straight to Manchester United.

60th minute: Reece James’ cross from the right almost finds the onrushing Pulisic at the back post, but a slight touch takes the ball away from him.

63rd minute: Werner races clear and Pulisic makes a great run to his right, and is in tons of space, but Werner didn’t see him.

70th minute: After Manchester United brought on Pogba and Cavani, the game swung in their favor. Pulisic and Co. were struggling to get on the ball.

75th minute: Clattered by McTominay as he tries to latch onto a loose ball. Hobbles away.

81st minute: Subbed off and replaced by Hakim Ziyech. A frustrating outing for Pulisic.

