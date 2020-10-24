Fulham – Crystal Palace: A London derby where both teams really need a win on Saturday (watch live, 10 am ET online via NBCSports.com) as the hosts haven’t won any of their first five games back in the Premier League and Palace are without a win in three.

Scott Parker saw his Fulham side look a lot more organized at Sheffield United as they picked up their first point of the season and plenty of their new players seem to have settled in.

Palace won their first two games of the season but they’ve looked lackluster since and were very lucky to grab a point against Brighton last time out as they were totally dominated. That said, Roy Hodgson is dealing with a laundry list of injuries, especially defensively.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of this London derby between Fulham and Crystal Palace down by the banks of the River Thames.

Team news (INJURY REPORT)

Fulham will be without new right back Kenny Tete, while new center back Joachim Andersen suffered a serious injury in training. Harrison Reed is back on the bench and Mario Lemina starts in midfield. USMNT defenders Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson start again for Fulham.

Crystal Palace are without James Tomkins and Gary Cahill, while Jordan Ayew has tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t be fit, while Connor Wickham, Nathan Ferguson, Wayne Hennessey and James McCarthy are all out. Nathaniel Clyne starts at right back.

What they’re saying ahead of Fulham – Crystal Palace

Scott Parker on former Fulham boss Roy Hodgson: “Full credit that he’s still looking as young as he is, after all these years of being a manager and the stresses that brings. He’s done remarkably well. I have full respect and admiration for Roy and what he’s doing at Crystal Palace. I think everyone knows that when you come up against a Roy Hodgson team, you come up against a well-disciplined, well-organised team that can cause you problems.”

Andros Townsend on Palace’s squad depth: “I think we’ve got almost every player back fit. We picked up a couple of injuries during the international break but you can see the players that are training, the players that didn’t start [against Brighton], we’ve got an incredibly deep squad this season and I’m sure when it comes to December, January and February when you’re playing three times a week the deep squad will help us.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

This is a really tough one to call. Fulham (+180) will try and keep things tight but have more of an attacking style of play, while Crystal Palace (+165) will be content to sit back and defend and hit the Cottagers on the break through Wilfried Zaha and Co. The draw (+215) isn’t something either team will be happy with.

Fulham – Crystal Palace prediction

I’m going to go with a draw here. I think both teams look fragile early on, with injuries hitting Palace hard and so many new players taking a while to gel at Fulham. Zaha and Mitrovic will probably score a goal apiece. Fulham 1-1 Crystal Palace.

How to watch Fulham – Crystal Palace stream and start time

Kickoff: 10 am ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com