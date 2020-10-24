Liverpool – Sheffield United: How to watch, start time, prediction, odds

Liverpool – Sheffield United: Two clubs coming off league draws but with very different outlooks meet when Liverpool and Sheffield United tangle at Anfield on Saturday (Watch live at 3pm ET online on Peacock Premium).

The reigning champion Reds beat Ajax on Wednesday to stop a three-match winless run between the League Cup exit to Arsenal, a blowout loss to Aston Villa, and a draw with Everton.

Now their Virgil van Dijk-less defense meets up with, maybe, longtime teammate Rhian Brewster who was sold to Blades on Deadline Day with the hopes of improving a moribund attack that has two goals in four outings.

Sheffield United’s last outing includes one of those goals, as Blades collected their first point of the season in a draw with Fulham.

Team news for Liverpool – Sheffield United (INJURY REPORT)

Liverpool is without Virgil van Dijk for a long time but gets Alisson Becker back, while Sadio Mane overcomes the dead leg suffered against Ajax. Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remain out, with Diogo Jota in the midfield with Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum.

Blades are waiting on dangerous Lys Mousset as well as Jack O’Connell, with Chris Wilder saying both players are “coming along.” Notably, Sheffield United can use Rhian Brewster, who it bought from Liverpool despite a buyback clause (There shouldn’t be any confusion here, but just in case).

📋 Tonight's team news… Follow #LIVSHU live in our 𝑀𝑎𝑡𝑐ℎ 𝐶𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑟𝑒 📲 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 24, 2020

Your Blades starting XI. 🤝 Rhian Brewster & Ethan Ampadu start. John Egan continues as skipper. ©️ pic.twitter.com/svfiIK8oW5 — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) October 24, 2020

What they’re saying before Liverpool – Sheffield United

Fabinho on playing center back in place of Van Dijk: “Of course I’m not Virgil but I’ll do my best. It’s very important for me for the team to keep a clean sheet for the confidence of the team. … I try to do my best, of course the manager says I have to talk more to the team and organize them. Sometimes I use phrases like second ball or be ready, or tell the team to press well.”

Chris Wilder issues update on injured Lys Mousset: “Lys is looking well. I’m not sure his gear is to my taste, not the stuff I’ve just seen him wearing in the corridor. Obviously it will have cost a number, because that’s the way it is these days. But you won’t catch me wearing it. Lys’ attitude and personality lifts everybody. He’s a good lad with a bit of an aura around him. They are huge players for us.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Liverpool doesn’t lose at home and is -400 to win and +500 if they flub to a draw, while the end of Sheffield United’s winless season would net the bettor +1000.

Prediction for Liverpool – Sheffield United

There’s a part of all of us who’d love to see young Brewster deliver the goods against his former club but Blades haven’t done much to inspire confidence for a win against Liverpool. The Reds claim all three points with a big performance from Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino. 3-1.

