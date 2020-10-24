Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Michail Antonio overhead kick klaxon has gone off.

He’s at it again.

Michail Antonio, 30, spectacularly flicked home to put West Ham 1-0 up against Manchester City and was a constant menace in the first half at the London Stadium.

We are going to call this an overhead kick rather than a bicycle kick. Whatever you call it, this was superb, although VAR did check a possible handball on Tomas Soucek in the build up but the goal stood.

Antonio’s finish was a thing of beauty, as he scored with fine fashion with an overhead kick from Coufal’s cross as he got the better of Ruben Dias.

For everything positive that has been said about Dias after his big money move from Benfica to Manchester City, he was totally outmuscled and outthought by Antonio and his moment of magic which left Pep Guardiola and Co. scratching their heads.

Check out the video above as Antonio has now scored 11 goals since the Premier League restarted in June, with only Harry Kane (12) scoring more than West Ham’s winger who has been converted into a central striker.

Safe to say things are going pretty well for Moyes, Antonio and West Ham in recent weeks after they beat Leicester and Wolves and drew at Tottenham.

