WATCH: USMNT’s Dest after Barcelona falls to Real Madrid in El Clasico

Sergino Dest being marched in front of the TV cameras after Barcelona’s 3-1 El Clasico home loss to Real Madrid says a big thing to U.S. Soccer supporters and also the world.

To USMNT fans, Dest’s performance was one of the few bright spots for Barca and clearly he’s someone capable of representing the club after a big match.

To the world, which of course includes USMNT fans, it notes that Barca sent out Dest, who does not speak Spanish, in place of stars like Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique, and others.

Uh oh.

As for what Dest said about the loss, it’s no surprise that the soon-to-be 20-year-old wasn’t happy.

“It was a really tough match. We had chances, they had chances and it’s just too bad that we lost. It’s my first El Clasico and I’m just pissed that we lost.” “They were maybe a little bit sharper in the chances. They finished it and we didn’t. We have another game on Wednesday against Juventus and we have to win that one, 100 percent. … get the team spirit back.”

It can hardly be overstated that the turmoil at Barcelona has gotten to the point that a teenager is trotted in front of cameras after a loss of this magnitude.

Clearly Lionel Messi is unhappy and knows his words have weight, and the same is true for Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets, etc., but surely someone above Dest’s paygrade should’ve faced the music.

And all this ahead of Messi v Ronaldo, er, Barca v Juve at midweek.

🇺🇸🗣 Sergiño Dest spoke to the media following Barca's loss to Real Madrid #beINCLÁSICO pic.twitter.com/j2mTCbjltl — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) October 24, 2020

