West Ham’s Moyes on Michail Antonio injury, draw with Man City

David Moyes isn’t over-reacting at West Ham United’s string of results against difficult teams, the latest a 1-1 home draw v Man City on Saturday.

Moyes seems to be of two positive minds about the Irons’ run, which has seen wins over Leicester and Wolves and draws versus Spurs and Man City.

First, he has higher expectations of his team than most neutrals would think.

“When everybody saw the fixtures we thought it would be tough but because the players have played so well, they have all trained well, there are lots of things that have given me hope,” Moyes said, via Football.London. “I went into today thinking we had a real good chance, that says a lot when you play Man City but that has come from the other results, even the one against Arsenal.”

Second, he knows West Ham’s week was an easier one than City’s Champions League visit from Porto.

“City are slightly different as they were in the CL whereas we were having some sort of holiday time if you can call it that, we were able to have a mini pre-season,” Moyes said. “I do think he injuries and amount of games getting crammed in, international games, three more coming up and club games it is going to take its toll somewhere along the line.”

Declan Rice was again very good in the win but West Ham’s other star performer, Michail Antonio, limped off with injury.

Moyes says there’s reason for hope via precedence that it won’t be an issue.

“He came off against Spurs with something similar,” Moyes said. “He didn’t miss training so we hope it’s not much. He is so important to us. He couldn’t decide if he was cramping up or not. We will get him scanned and see how he is.”

