Southampton has reason to puff out its chest for any number of reasons.

Yes, Saints handed Everton its first loss of the Premier League season and that’s worth a note, but Sunday’s 2-0 win at St. Mary’s was more about Southampton.

Saints are 3-1-2 after five matches, good for fifth place at the final whistle of Sunday’s 10 am ET kickoff.

They’re unbeaten in four matches since starting 0-2, the only dropped points coming from a draw with Chelsea last week.

The wins had come against Burnley and West Bromwich Albion, but this one will resonate far more than defeats of two struggling sides.

“We were aggressive, we believe in what we are doing and we have the quality to go and score goals,” said James Ward-Prowse, who was our Man of the Match. “We highlighted their key players and adapted our game to nullify that threat, and we did that well today. This gives us a lot of confidence, we weren’t really troubled.”

🗣 "It was a real good all-round professional performance" James Ward-Prowse reacts to Southampton's 2-0 win over Everton pic.twitter.com/fqBFfDCy0P — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 25, 2020

Southampton out-attempted Everton 12-6 and needed just two saves out of goalkeeper Alex McCarthy.

The clean sheet came a year to the day after Leicester City scored nine in a humiliating defeat of Saints at St. Mary’s.

“We did not talk once this week about losing 9-0, that is a topic for you guys, but it was important what we did after that defeat,” said Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl. “Now we don’t even think about it any more. I don’t care.”

And Hasenhuttl sent home a warning for teams readying for Southampton, who has only the league to worry about until their FA Cup begins in early 2021.

“We must always play at that level to win games, when we have a week to train together it often looks this good.”

