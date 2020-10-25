A roundup of all of the weekend’s action in La Liga, where Real Madrid dominated Barcelona in El Clasico, and Luis Suarez scored another goal to extend Atletico Madrid’s unbeaten start to the season…

Barcelona 1-3 Real Madrid — RECAP & ANALYSIS

Barcelona’s troubles worsened in the worst possible way on Saturday — at the hands of bitter rivals Real Madrid, at the Camp Nou, with little to no resistance as they fell to 2W-1D-2L on the season.

The fireworks began early and often, as Real Madrid took a 5th-minute lead on Federico Valverde’s textbook finish in acres of space inside the Blaugrana penalty area. Barcelona hit back even more quickly, though, as 17-year-old Ansu Fati redirected Jordi Alba’s cross to the doorstep just three minutes later.

Real Madrid were awarded a penalty kick after Clement Lenglet was ruled to have pulled Sergio Ramos to the ground on a corner kick. It was Ramos who stepped to the spot and narrowly beat Neto inside his right-hand post. Neto made an awful mess of a harmless through ball in the 90th minute, which resulted in Luka Modric dancing past two defenders and smashing home for 3-1.

Real Madrid sit atop the table after six games — six points and 11 places ahead of Barcelona.

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Real Betis

Suarez has made five league appearances since joining Atleti this summer, and the Uruguayan superstar has already chipped in with four goals and an assist for the last remaining unbeaten side in La Liga. Perhaps most impressively for Diego Simeone’s side is their defensive record in league play: one goal conceded, all the way back on the opening day of the season. That’s four straight clean sheets — though just two wins in that time — for Atleti, who trail their capital rivals by two points but do so with a game in hand.

Marcos Llorente opened the scoring on Saturday, finishing from a seemingly impossible angle along the end line in the 46th minute. Suarez didn’t get his goal until second-half stoppage time, but it was badly needed to put the game to bed and wrap up all three points.

Other La Liga results

Elche 2-1 Valencia

Osasuna 1-0 Athletic Bilbao

Sevilla 0-1 Eibar — HIGHLIGHTS

Real Valladolid 0-2 Alaves

Cadiz 0-0 Villarreal

Getafe 0-1 Granada

Real Sociedad 4-1 Huesca

