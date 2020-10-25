Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A roundup of all of the weekend’s action in Serie A, where Juventus dropped points for the third time this season, and Napoli and Inter Milan each snatched three points without much time to spare…

[ LA LIGA: Real Madrid take El Clasico; Suarez scores again for Atleti ]

Juventus 1-1 Hellas Verona

It’s still early — very early — but it’s not at all a stretch to say Juventus haven’t started the season anywhere near where they’ll need to reach in order to claim their 10th straight Serie A title. With two wins and three draws from their first five games, Andrea Pirlo’s side remains unbeaten without ever getting past second gear… yet.

Sunday saw Juventus stage a late comeback to salvage a home point against Hellas Verona. Andrea Favilli swept Verona ahead right on the hour mark, but Juve pulled level through Dejan Kulusevski’s brilliant individual effort in the 77th minute.

Juventus 0-1 Hellas Verona Former Juve youth player Andrea Favilli with the goal 😳 pic.twitter.com/yPQKtjFgUp — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 25, 2020

Dejan Kulusevski comes off the bench to save Juventus 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gIBqb72vB6 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 25, 2020

Benevento 1-2 Napoli

Napoli retained second place with a comeback victory in something of a family affair on Sunday.

Roberto Insigne, who graduated from the Napoli academy and made one appearance before leaving the club, opened the scoring on the half-hour mark. Right on schedule, exactly 30 minutes later, Lorenzo Insigne — you guessed it, Roberto’s older and better-known brother — equalized with a spectacular strike from outside the penalty area.

Seven minutes after that, Andrea Petagna — no relation to either Insigne, believe it or not — turned home a cut-back ball from Matteo Politano to make it 2-1 and keep Gennaro Gattuso’s side a point clear of Inter Milan and two above Juventus.

Genoa 0-2 Inter Milan

Inter Milan didn’t have to come from behind to win, but they did leave Saturday’s trip to Genoa hanging in the balance far longer than Antonio Conte would have liked.

In the end, it was Romelu Lukaku, as is so often the case for Inter Milan, who broke the deadlock after 64 minutes. Danilo D’Ambrosio made it 2-0 in the 79th minute to seal three points on the heels of drawing and losing in their last two games.

Other Serie A results

Sassuolo 3-3 Torino

Atalanta 1-3 Sampdoria

Lazio 2-1 Bologna

Cagliari 4-2 Crotone

Parma 2-2 Spezia

Fiorentina 3-2 Udinese

Monday’s Serie A schedule

AC Milan v Roma — 3:45 pm ET

Follow @AndyEdMLS