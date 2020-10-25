The 2 Robbies podcast: Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle recap the key results from Week 6 of the 2020-21 Premier League season, including the scoreless draw between Manchester United and Chelsea (0:40), Liverpool’s comeback win over Sheffield United (6:00) and Manchester City’s worst-ever start under Pep Guardiola (9:25).
Robbie and Robbie also discuss Everton’s first PL defeat this season away to Southampton (13:22), Leicester City’s snatching all three points against Arsenal (16:10) and a big win for Leeds United away to Aston Villa (19:35).
