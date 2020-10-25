Transfer news: Firmino to Real Madrid, Traore to Barca, Wilshere to MLS

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

An audacious report says (at least) one of Liverpool’s top attacking trident could leave this summer, while Arsenal and Wolves products are looking abroad in Sunday’s rumor mill.

[ MORE: Palace 2-1 Fulham | West Ham 1-1 Man City ]

Lots to consider with these moves…

Roberto Firmino to Real Madrid

Reports in Spain say Liverpool center forward Roberto Firmino would like to play for Real Madrid and is being targeted by Florentino Perez for a summer move.

The 29-year-old Brazilian is considered by many to be the straw that stirs the drink for Mohamed Salah (28) and Sadio Mane (28), all three still in their prime but perhaps starting to see the other side of it.

A big sale of one of the three seems to make sense for Jurgen Klopp, and Liverpool has done well in the past when forced to sell peak players at the right time.

Liverpool has made three giant sales in the last decade: Raheem Sterling, Philippe Coutinho, and Luis Suarez. There were different reasons for all, not the least of which was the fallout from Suarez’s World Cup bite, but the approximate $320 million combined price tag sure helped the Reds land Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Alisson Becker, and Virgil van Dijk.

Real has purchased a lot of youth over the years and will certainly be looking for the finished product as Karim Benzema continues to fire but age. This is just a rumor but also a natural fit… and could the money help Liverpool afford a next level of center forward?

Adama Traore to Barcelona

Wolves wide man Adama Traore continues to be linked with Liverpool, Manchester United, and Manchester City, but a move home to Barcelona could be on the cards.

Traore, 24, was with Barca’s academy from 2005-2014 before moving to Aston Villa, Middlesbrough, and then Wolves. He made one La Liga appearance when he was 17 in 2013.

Wolves reportedly want to sign Traore to a new deal, having locked up Raul Jimenez and Conor Coady in recent months.

Recently capped by Spain, Traore has played at right back, right wing, right mid, and center forward for Wolves this season.

He’s incredibly valuable and it doesn’t seem like Wolves would favor selling him to a Premier League side after sending Diogo Jota to Liverpool.

With Nelson Semedo arrived and impressing at the Molineux and young Ki-Jana Hoever behind him, might a Traore move — like Firmino above — fund changes at other positions of long-term interest?

Enjoy this photo of Adama Traore, nearly eight years and eight inches of biceps ago.

Wilshere to MLS

Where could free agent Jack Wilshere fit in the Major League Soccer climate?

The longtime Arsenal man, who also spent time at Bournemouth and West Ham, is being linked with a move to North America after rumors of a move to Rangers did not pan out.

No locations are named in a report by The Daily Mirror, who says the 28-year-old Wilshere prefers a move to MLS over the options available to him in England.

The North (or north of) London boy could join Blaise Matuidi as veteran playmakers to hit the center of an MLS pitch, and might we suggest Toronto FC? The club has three Designated Players in Pablo Piatti, Alejandro Pozuelo, and Jozy Altidore but perhaps could get creative.

Perhaps NYCFC could be a fit, the bright lights of New York some sort of relative to London. LA could also be a landing spot, though maybe Chicago or DC would like to make a big splash having seen strong runs from Wayne Rooney and Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Or maybe a reunion with Thierry Henry in Quebec?

The options are many.

