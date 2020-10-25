Wolves – Newcastle: How to watch, start time, stream link, odds, prediction

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Wolves – Newcastle: Wolves hope to slide back into the top four with a third-straight win when it hosts a Newcastle side that gave them fits last season (Watch live at 12:30 pm ET Sunday on NBC and online via NBCSports).

Wolves might’ve swept Man City last year but they twice drew Newcastle 1-1 en route to finishing shy of a return to Europe on goal differential.

This season, Wolves are one of three teams on nine points, while Newcastle has two wins, two losses, and one draw.

Wolves – Newcastle could have loads of goals at the Molineux Stadium. Let’s dig into the details.

Team news for Wolves – Newcastle (INJURY REPORT)

Wolves remain mostly healthy with the exception of Jonny Otto’s long-term injury. Adama Traore and Joao Moutinho both start on the bench.

Karl Darlow gets through a fitness test and starts at the back with Miguel Almiron finally getting a PL start from Steve Bruce. Matt Ritchie and Dwight Gayle are out, and Isaac Hayden only fit for the bench.

TEAM-NEWS 🚨 This is how we line-up for #WOLNEW at Molineux this afternoon. ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/YcuVngJJUU — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 25, 2020

What they’re saying

Leander Dendoncker on beating Leeds, building off it: “(Belgium teammate) Kevin De Bruyne told me, as they played them before the international break, that it would be very hard because they go man to man, and he also said after 30 minutes they leave spaces. The first-half wasn’t really good from our side, because we were looking how to find the spaces, and how to deal with them. To get three points at Leeds is very difficult and I don’t think many teams will do it. … We have two home games now and we have to keep working hard. Every game is a very tough one, now it’s Newcastle and Palace, we have to take it game by game, try to recover well now and be ready for the next one.”

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce seeks improvement: “Quietly we want to go about our business. With the help of my CEO (Lee Charnley) that is what we’ll be allowed to do, and what we will continue to try to do. Bit by bit. Hopefully it will make us bigger and stronger and that takes time. We can’t instantly do it. We can’t do it straight away but bit by bit we can improve.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Wolves are significant favorites to claim the points with -130 odds to win at home, while a draw puts the bettor home at +240 and a Newcastle win delivers +400.

Prediction for Wolves – Newcastle

Wolves should have too much for the Magpies, though Newcastle has looked very good when in-form the past couple of years. The hosts win 2-1.

How to watch Wolves – Newcastle stream and start time

Kickoff: 12:30pm ET Sunday

TV: NBC

Online: NBCSports.com

