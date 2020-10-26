Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson returned to action on Saturday, just three weeks after suffering shoulder ligament damage — an injury which was originally expected to keep him out of action for up to six weeks.

To say Alisson recovered surprisingly quickly would be an understatement, and a hugely welcome boost for a Liverpool side which has since lost superstar center back Virgil van Dijk for the season. So, how was Alisson able to return from injury so quickly, and does he feel 100 percent confidence in his rehabbed shoulder? Let’s ask Alisson — quotes from the Guardian:

“I pray a lot. Seriously, I pray a lot. Also I did a lot of sessions of treatment. I was every day for five or six hours at the club, getting treatment with the physios, working with the fitness department, and after two weeks I was able to be together with the goalie coaches again. “I wasn’t able to dive but then after two and a half weeks I started to dive. Then, three days before the game, I start to work hard — facing hard shots, doing full-range diving, so then on Friday I gave the green light to the boss. I believe my faith and working hard helped me in this fast recovery.” … “Every injury you have on the ligament, whether it is your ankle, your shoulder or your knee, you still feel something weird. It’s not pain, but you feel it for a couple of weeks. It’s nothing that puts limits on my way to play. I’m really 100 percent able to play and I am comfortable with that. “It is good to be back and I’m really happy. As soon as the doctor said it was going to be four to six weeks, I said, ‘No, Doc — we go to two-three weeks maximum.’ He agreed with me and we go for it. I just want to thank the physios the fitness staff the doctors and the goalie coaches who help me.”

Alisson is, apparently, as adept at practicing sports medicine and injury diagnosis as he is at keeping the ball out of Liverpool’s goal.

