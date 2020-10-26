Burnley – Tottenham: How to watch, start time, team news, prediction, odds

Burnley – Tottenham looks to be, at least on paper, a thoroughly mismatched affair as the side with the Premier League’s worst scoring record hosts the side with the league’s best scoring record at Turf Moor on Monday (Watch live at 4 pm ET, online via Peacock Premium).

Judging by their scintillating starts to the campaign, Harry Kane (5 goals, 7 assists) and Son Heung-min (7 goals, 2 assists) appear to be in contest with one another for the 2020-21 PL Player of the Season award. They’ve done wonders for each other, of course, as Kane has assisted Son on six of his PL goals, and Son has returned the favor for two of Kane’s.

Put another way, Kane has scored two more goals than the entire Burnley team this season; Son has scored four more; Kane has assisted four more; and Son is just one assist shy of the Clarets’ goals total.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Burnley – Tottenham this Monday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Burnley – Tottenham (INJURY REPORT)

Burnley: QUESTIONABLE: Matthew Lowton (knee), Kevin Long (eye), Bailey Peacock-Farrell (hip), Phil Bardsley (COVID-19), Erik Pieters (calf) | OUT: Ben Mee (thigh), Jack Cork (ankle)

Tottenham: QUESTIONABLE: Eric Dier (thigh) | OUT: Japhet Tanganga (thigh)

What they’re saying: Burnley – Tottenham

Sean Dyche, on still enjoying the Burnley job: “I spoke at my first press conference to say that we’d play for the shirt and we’d build a real club mentality and we’ve certainly done those two things. The demands are getting higher all the time. I’ve enjoyed all the challenges, even the not-so-good stuff when we first started. You have to come through those periods to believe in yourself and for the players to buy into it. And we came through those periods, so overall, yes, the job has got harder but it’s still an enjoyable challenge.”

Sergio Reguilon, on leaving Real Madrid for Spurs: “[Jose Mourinho] is a world-class manager and he was very important in my decision to come. There was a broad market but as soon as I heard of Tottenham’s interest, it was simple. It was a big deal to leave my country, my league and my family, but it has worked out well. Since I arrived here, the truth is the club has surprised me in a very good way. The training facilities, my teammates, everything. The stadium is insane. I have really enjoyed it so far.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Burnley (+440) | Tottenham (-165) | Draw (+300)

Prediction: Burnley – Tottenham

Burnley’s best hope of a result is a 0-0 draw in which they sit so deep that Kane and Son take just two shots between them. All Spurs need is one goal — preferably on the early side of proceedings — and the floodgates could open once again. Burnley 0-2 Tottenham.

How to watch Burnley – Tottenham stream and start time

Kickoff: 4 pm ET Monday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

