Associated PressOct 26, 2020, 1:05 PM EDT
ROME (AP) — Italy and Serie A are shutting their stadiums to fans again.

A new government decree that went into effect on Monday, eliminating for at least a month the current rule allowing up to 1,000 spectators at stadiums for soccer games and other sports.

The move is part of a series of new measures put into place after new virus cases in the country approached 20,000 over the past two days.

Serie A was finished without fans last season during the restart. Then the government decided last month to allow a maximum of 1,000 spectators into stadiums.

The new decree says professional games are allowed in outdoor venues “without fans in attendance.”