Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Massive news out of Camp Nou, where under-fire Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has resigned from his post and dropped a bomb on the way out.

Embroiled in turmoil, publicly criticized, and now looking upon a 3-1 home loss to Real Madrid in El Clasico, the weight became too heavy even for a power merchant like Bartomeu.

He’s out, as is the entire board of directors. And Bartomeu says that Barcelona has agreed to join a European Super League along with other big clubs. Well if that doesn’t take the focus off your failures and make folks discuss legacy, nothing well. The Barca members will have to vote on such a measure.

[ MORE: Premier League Player Power Rankings ]

Barca’s loss of La Liga’s title and then humiliating defeat to Bayern Munich had already threatened Bartomeu’s reign ahead of an upcoming presidential election. That’s when Lionel Messi asked to leave the club, and publicly criticized Bartomeu.

This is huge news and will give Barcelona hope of keeping Messi beyond this season if it the election goes the way the player wants, which gives him even more power.

Messi was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City but a reorganization of Barca could help the player stay home; Remember: Messi only stayed in order to save the club the controversy of its best player taking it to court.

President Josep Maria Bartomeu announces the resignation of the FC Barcelona Board of Directors. pic.twitter.com/Xr9pBoUzHM — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 27, 2020

Follow @NicholasMendola