The UEFA Champions League group stage action will take center stage for the 2020-21 season and I’m going to reveal my predictions for the upcoming games as well as the latest odds for Europe’s top continental tournament.

With Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea representing the Premier League in the UEFA Champions League, they are among the favorites to win it all but reigning champions Bayern Munich, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are all favored heavily with the bookies to be crowned champions of Europe.

In the next few weeks and months the Champions League will take place in midweek as countries in Europe which are allowing fans in stadiums will now be able to do so during UEFA competitions.

That means that we can expect to see incredible scenes of celebration among the small numbers of fans who are allowed in to stadiums across many European countries.

Below is a look at my predictions, the odds for the games in Week 2, plus outright winners, and how to watch and follow all of the fixtures in the USA.

Champions League schedule

Group A – October 27

Lokomotiv Moscow v. Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid v. RB Salzburg

Group B – October 27

Shakhtar Donetsk v. Inter Milan

Borussia Monchengladbach v. Real Madrid

Group C – October 27

FC Porto v. Olympiakos

Marseille v. Manchester City

Group D – October 27

Liverpool v. Midtjylland

Atalanta v. Ajax

Group E – October 28

Krasnodar v. Chelsea

Sevilla v. Rennes

Group F – October 28

Borussia Dortmund v. Zenit

Club Brugge v. Lazio

Group G – October 28

Juventus v. Barcelona

Ferencvaros v. Dynamo Kiev

Group H – October 28



Istanbul Basaksehir v. Paris Saint-Germain

Manchester United v. RB Leipzig

JPW’s Champions League predictions

Group A – October 27

Lokomotiv Moscow 1-3 Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid 2-1 RB Salzburg

Group B – October 27

Shakhtar Donetsk 2-2 Inter Milan

Borussia Monchengladbach 2-3 Real Madrid

Group C – October 27

FC Porto 1-1 Olympiakos

Marseille 1-2 Manchester City

Group D – October 27

Liverpool 4-1 Midtjylland

Atalanta 3-1 Ajax

Group E – October 28

Krasnodar 1-2 Chelsea

Sevilla 2-2 Rennes

Group F – October 28

Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Zenit

Club Brugge 1-1 Lazio

Group G – October 28

Juventus 2-1 Barcelona

Ferencvaros 1-1 Dynamo Kiev

Group H – October 28



Istanbul Basaksehir 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain

Manchester United 1-2 RB Leipzig

Champions League betting odds – Provided by our partner PointsBet

Group stage, Week 2 (October 27-28)

Group A – October 27

Lokomotiv Moscow (+1800) v. Bayern Munich (-850). Tie: +850

Atletico Madrid (-135) v. RB Salzburg (+360). Tie: +280

Group B – October 27

Shakhtar Donetsk (+425) v. Inter Milan (-175). Tie: +340

Borussia Monchengladbach (+250) v. Real Madrid (-105). Tie: +290

Group C – October 27

FC Porto (-115) v. Olympiakos (+340). Tie: +245

Marseille (+700) v. Manchester City (-275). Tie: +400

Group D – October 27

(-650) Liverpool v. Midtjylland (+1400). Tie: +725

(-105) Atalanta v. Ajax (+235). Tie: +300

Group E – October 28

(+650) Krasnodar v. Chelsea (-240). Tie: +360

(-185) Sevilla v. Rennes (+540). Tie: +300

Group F – October 28

(-300) Borussia Dortmund v. Zenit (+725). Tie: +440

(+120) Club Brugge v. Lazio (+225). Tie: +245

Group G – October 28

(+175) Juventus v. Barcelona (+150). Tie: +240

(+225) Ferencvaros v. Dynamo Kiev (+125). Tie: +225

Group H – October 28



(+125) Manchester United v. RB Leipzig (+210). Tie: +245

(+1300) Istanbul Basaksehir v. Paris Saint-Germain (-500). Tie: +580

Outright winner

Bayern Munich (+300)

Manchester City (+450)

Liverpool (+700)

Paris Saint-Germain (+1200)

Juventus (+1200)

Barcelona (+1200)

Real Madrid (+1600)

Manchester United (+2000)

Atalanta (+2000)

Chelsea (+2500)

Atletico Madrid (+2500)

Borussia Dortmund (+3300)

Inter Milan (+3300)

Sevilla (+3300)

RB Leipzig (+4000)

