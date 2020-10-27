The UEFA Champions League group stage action will take center stage for the 2020-21 season and I’m going to reveal my predictions for the upcoming games as well as the latest odds for Europe’s top continental tournament.
With Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea representing the Premier League in the UEFA Champions League, they are among the favorites to win it all but reigning champions Bayern Munich, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are all favored heavily with the bookies to be crowned champions of Europe.
In the next few weeks and months the Champions League will take place in midweek as countries in Europe which are allowing fans in stadiums will now be able to do so during UEFA competitions.
That means that we can expect to see incredible scenes of celebration among the small numbers of fans who are allowed in to stadiums across many European countries.
Below is a look at my predictions, the odds for the games in Week 2, plus outright winners, and how to watch and follow all of the fixtures in the USA.
How to watch, stream Champions League
Dates: October 20 – December 9 (Group stage)
Location: Home stadiums across Europe
How to watch: CBS Sports
Live updates: UCL here at NBCSports.com
JPW’s Champions League predictions
Group A – October 27
Lokomotiv Moscow 1-3 Bayern Munich
Atletico Madrid 2-1 RB Salzburg
Group B – October 27
Shakhtar Donetsk 2-2 Inter Milan
Borussia Monchengladbach 2-3 Real Madrid
Group C – October 27
FC Porto 1-1 Olympiakos
Marseille 1-2 Manchester City
Group D – October 27
Liverpool 4-1 Midtjylland
Atalanta 3-1 Ajax
Group E – October 28
Krasnodar 1-2 Chelsea
Sevilla 2-2 Rennes
Group F – October 28
Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Zenit
Club Brugge 1-1 Lazio
Group G – October 28
Juventus 2-1 Barcelona
Ferencvaros 1-1 Dynamo Kiev
Group H – October 28
Istanbul Basaksehir 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain
Manchester United 1-2 RB Leipzig
Champions League betting odds – Provided by our partner PointsBet
Group stage, Week 2 (October 27-28)
Group A – October 27
Lokomotiv Moscow (+1800) v. Bayern Munich (-850). Tie: +850
Atletico Madrid (-135) v. RB Salzburg (+360). Tie: +280
Group B – October 27
Shakhtar Donetsk (+425) v. Inter Milan (-175). Tie: +340
Borussia Monchengladbach (+250) v. Real Madrid (-105). Tie: +290
Group C – October 27
FC Porto (-115) v. Olympiakos (+340). Tie: +245
Marseille (+700) v. Manchester City (-275). Tie: +400
Group D – October 27
(-650) Liverpool v. Midtjylland (+1400). Tie: +725
(-105) Atalanta v. Ajax (+235). Tie: +300
Group E – October 28
(+650) Krasnodar v. Chelsea (-240). Tie: +360
(-185) Sevilla v. Rennes (+540). Tie: +300
Group F – October 28
(-300) Borussia Dortmund v. Zenit (+725). Tie: +440
(+120) Club Brugge v. Lazio (+225). Tie: +245
Group G – October 28
(+175) Juventus v. Barcelona (+150). Tie: +240
(+225) Ferencvaros v. Dynamo Kiev (+125). Tie: +225
Group H – October 28
(+125) Manchester United v. RB Leipzig (+210). Tie: +245
(+1300) Istanbul Basaksehir v. Paris Saint-Germain (-500). Tie: +580
Outright winner
Bayern Munich (+300)
Manchester City (+450)
Liverpool (+700)
Paris Saint-Germain (+1200)
Juventus (+1200)
Barcelona (+1200)
Real Madrid (+1600)
Manchester United (+2000)
Atalanta (+2000)
Chelsea (+2500)
Atletico Madrid (+2500)
Borussia Dortmund (+3300)
Inter Milan (+3300)
Sevilla (+3300)
RB Leipzig (+4000)