Fabinho injury update: Klopp says ‘just a matter of how long’ of absence

Liverpool’s unbelievable 2019-20 season has now yielded to a different form of the adjective as Fabinho has limped off the pitch at Anfield.

The Brazilian midfielder has been deputizing for Virgil van Dijk, who is out for a long while, but has now joined the Dutchman on the sidelines with what looked to be an upper leg/hamstring injury.

Fabinho, 27, needed tending to on the pitch against Midtjylland in Champions League group stage play on Tuesday and left the match after a half-hour.

Here’s what Jurgen Klopp said on TV after the game:

“We have to wait for the scan but when someone’s going off with a muscle problem, it’s pretty rare that the doc calls then next morning and says false alarm. So it’s just a matter of how long. Absolutely not cool.”

It seems notable that young Rhys Williams quickly stripped up for Liverpool, as there was no doubt Fabinho would need to leave the match.

Joel Matip has also suffered from injury this season, as Liverpool’s addressing everything but center back this summer after Dejan Lovren left town threatens to trouble their title defense.

Liverpool is also without Thiago Alcantara and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for now. The Reds face West Ham on Saturday before visiting Atalanta next season.

