Premier League player Power Rankings are here!

Our sixth player Power Rankings of the 2020-21 season have arrived, as all 20 teams are off scrambling for positions early on after another wild matchweek in Premier League.

Simply put: once again it was incredibly tough to put 20 players in this list based on the crazy results across the Premier League.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Stars from Tottenham, Southampton, West Ham and Liverpool dominate our sixth player Power Rankings and there are plenty of new signings who have impressed early in the season and are making their mark. Simply put: there are a few stars signings consistently in the top 20, but there is plenty of movement up and down the rankings.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. If they didn’t play in the last matchweek, they aren’t going to be in this list!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the player Power Rankings.

1. Patrick Bamford (Leeds) – New entry

2. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Down 1

3. Declan Rice (West Ham) – New entry

4. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – New entry

5. Che Adams (Southampton) – New entry

6. Heung-min Son (Tottenham) – Up 1

7. Joao Cancelo (Man City) – New entry

8. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Up 12

9. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham) – Even

10. Michail Antonio (West Ham) – Even

11. Danny Ings (Southampton) – Up 2

12. Bruno Fernandes (Man United) – Down 9

13. Edouard Mendy (Chelsea) – New entry

14. Raheem Sterling (Man City) – Even

15. Jannik Vestergaard (Southampton) – New entry

16. Ederson (Man City) – Even

17. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) – New entry

18. Jack Harrison (Leeds) – New entry

19. Lukasz Fabianski (West Ham) – New entry

20. Thiago Silva (Chelsea) – New entry

Follow @JPW_NBCSports