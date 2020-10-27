Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s an incredible time to be a United States men’s national team fan, at least in terms of talent on the pitches of the world’s best leagues.

Barcelona and Juventus’ Wednesday meeting in the Champions League is the backdrop for a fun discussion between ProSoccerTalk‘s Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and your humble narrator, but there’s USMNT talk just below the surface of the latest meeting of Lionel Messi and (probably) Cristiano Ronaldo.

That’s because Juventus has USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie, with rumors he may play in a back three for Andrea Pirlo on Wednesday against Barcelona.

Barca, of course, bought American defender Sergino Dest from Ajax this summer and the boys talk about the intriguing match-up and Nick breaks down the teenager’s performance in his first Clasico.

The gents discuss the present status of Messi versus Ronaldo, with JPW asking whether we can envision the two as teammates one day, also discussing Christian Pulisic, Giovanni Reyna, and so much more in an intriguing discussion.

Play the video up top, and check out more from the gents below.

