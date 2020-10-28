Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cristiano Ronaldo will not play for Juventus v Barcelona on Wednesday, as the Portuguese superstar hasn’t been cleared after a positive COVID-19 test.

[ MORE: How to watch UCL action ]

Ronaldo, 35, tested positive on Oct. 13 and was due to have another PCR COVD-19 test on Wednesday.

Juventus haven’t confirmed whether or not Ronaldo has tested negative for COVID-19, but he was left out of their matchday squad for the huge clash against Barcelona in Turin in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Ronaldo posted a message on Instagram saying he was ‘feeling good and healthy’ and a later comment from the Juventus forward simply stated: ‘PCR is bulls***.’

Cristiano Ronaldo: What next for Juve star?

There has been no update on how his most recent test came back, and Ronaldo will have to keep taking tests until he is negative.

He last played on October 11 for Portugal against France and since then he has been self-isolating per the guidelines.

Ronaldo returned to Italy to make sure he would be available to play for Juventus as soon as possible, but missing out on a first meeting with Barcelona, and Lionel Messi, since he left Real Madrid in 2018 will obviously be a big blow for Barca and Ronaldo.

One of the biggest names in the sporting world will now have to follow all of the guidelines to make sure he can be back on the pitch and at the training ground as quickly, and safely, as possible.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports