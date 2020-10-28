Frank Lampard isn’t happy with the respect levels he and other English managers receive.

Lampard, 42, is in his second season as a Premier League manager and the former Chelsea legend on the pitch believes he, and others, are fighting against unfair criticism off it.

It is quite remarkable that Lampard is only the second English coach in history to manage in two Champions League campaigns, with Sir Bobby Robson the only other to do so.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea’s UEFA Champions League clash at Krasnodar, Lampard was keen to want more respect for homegrown managers in England.

“I don’t feel a responsibility of the English managers’ union or whatever you want to call it,” Frank Lampard said. “But I was surprised by the stat when I was told it last week – the great Bobby Robson to be the only Englishman who’s done it. I used to hear towards the end of my career about English managers who get jobs in the Premier League and there’s a merry-go-round and all this sort of thing.

“But I actually think it’s slightly different. I think we’re sometimes seeing English managers showing their qualities in the game, throughout the Premier League, throughout the Championship, throughout the leagues, and hopefully there are more opportunities for them. With the brilliant invasion of great quality coaches and players into the Premier League, sometimes I think our eyes go to that and it becomes very new and trendy.

“And rightly so with managers that achieve so much. But also sometimes I think we have managers at home who can do the jobs as well. I’m not thinking of myself being anywhere near the standard bearer for it because there are great managers and young coaches out there. All I try to do is the job as well as I can.”

How should we take these Lampard comments?

These comments from Lampard seem slightly misguided. The likes of Steve Bruce, Tony Pulis, Alan Pardew, Mark Hughes and Lampard’s uncle, Harry Redknapp, got plenty of opportunities other’s wouldn’t have and most of the time the reason given was: ‘he’s a safe pair of hands and knows the league inside out.’

In the Premier League, the money is there to attract the best coaches and players. No matter their nationality. That means players and managers will come in from all over the world and raise the level of play for everyone, English or not.

Some may argue that Lampard is lucky to have landed at Chelsea after just one season in the Championship with Derby County. He doesn’t see it like that, obviously, but it is clear he wants more respect for English players and coaches.

Lampard has given young English players chances to shine at both Derby and Chelsea and he believes in the potential. This seems more like Lampard hitting out at continued criticism of his Chelsea side during his first 18 months in charge.

