Jack Wilshere is without a club after terminating his contract with West Ham on transfer deadline day, and is ready to get going again.

Wilshere, 28, has been hit by injuries throughout his career and one of the greatest midfield talents Arsenal and England has ever produced is now hoping for a fresh start.

He admitted that he just had to leave West Ham rather than sitting on the sidelines for another year of his oft-interrupted career, as he has played just 19 times for the Hammers over the last two seasons.

Speaking to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, Wilshere was open to playing in MLS, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and basically anywhere else.

“I don’t think I’m too young for the MLS. I think there’s been a big improvement in that league. If the right opportunity came up I’d be open to it,” Jack Wilshere said.

He went on to say he is “open to pretty much anything” and wants to “play for a club where I feel like I’m an important part of it.”

Getting game time and minutes is the most important thing for Wilshere and he added that he still feels like he can do it and “wants to prove everyone wrong.”

MLS the right move for Wilshere?

If he can stay fit, and that’s a big if, then Wilshere to MLS may be a good fit. You could see him going on tryouts over the upcoming offseason and then signing a short-term contract with a club for the 2021 season. He has the talent, but the fitness concerns are very real.

And MLS is unforgiving from a physical standpoint, with lots of traveling and artificial pitches thrown into the mix. Could Wilshere withstand that?

We should remember that he was in the England national team until 2016 and if he can remain fit, his talent on the ball and passing ability is sublime.

He admitted that the style of play in La Liga or Serie A would probably suit him better. And Wilshere is a very different central midfielder to players previously produced through the academy system in England. He’s paid the price for that during his career as his small stature has seen him battered and bruised so many times after riding tackles and operating in tight spaces.

Wilshere’s talent is undoubted but with so many talented players without a club as purse strings are tightened across the globe, surely Wilshere’s career isn’t over?

