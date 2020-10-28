Neymar injury: PSG, Brazil star limps off Champions League pitch

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Paris Saint-Germain got two goals from Everton loanee Moise Kean in a 2-0 win at Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday, and the UEFA Champions League finalists may need more after the latest Neymar injury.

Neymar, 28, lasted just 26 minutes in Turkey after suffering a leg injury. He tried to play through the pain but later walked directly down the tunnel.

The Brazilian captain has 247 goals and 156 assists in 411 senior appearances between Santos, Barcelona, and PSG.

It was on his own power and not in extreme duress, but any Neymar injury sends chills through PSG and Brazil camp.

Easily one of the best attackers (and most fouled players) in the world when healthy, Neymar entered Wednesday’s group stage match with two goals and four assists in five matches across all competitions.

Neymar has not played more than 20 league matches since leaving Barcelona for PSG. Some of that is rest, but the mega star’s total appearances have declined from 30 to 28 to 27 after averaging 46 per season in his four years with Barcelona.

Here’s Kean’s second goal, as PSG gets off the mat after an opening day home loss to Manchester United. Both goals came off Kylian Mbappe assists.

Two over the weekend, two today. Moise Kean gets his second 💫 pic.twitter.com/nxKIilSWgp — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) October 28, 2020

