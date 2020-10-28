Which Premier League in Europe has the toughest road?

We heard it from Jose Mourinho during Spurs’ insane September of Premier League, League Cup, and Europa League qualifying round matches.
We’re hearing it now from Jurgen Klopp — two years running, really –as the Champions League group stage is weekly, not bi-weekly, due to the pandemic-congested fixture list.
Too many games ask too much of players. It’s a valid complaint, but one any number of clubs would be happy to navigate.
Injuries aside, it’s ironic in that deep clubs like Liverpool (and Tottenham) are better suited than most in Europe to deal with schedule congestion. But we thought we’d check on which teams have the toughest roads and how they might navigate them.
7. Chelsea
Pretty self-explanatory and straightforward. The Blues will have to decide how to play the second Rennes match, which is away. If Frank Lampard chases three points there, he’ll have to field something less than his best versus Spurs or Sevilla.
Oct. 17 v Southampton – D 3-3
Oct. 20 v Sevilla – D 0-0
Oct. 24 at Man Utd – D 0-0
Oct. 28 at Krasnodar – W 4-0
Oct. 31 at Burnley
Nov. 4 v Rennes
Nov. 7 v Sheffield United
Nov. 21 at Newcastle
Nov. 24 at Rennes
Nov. 29 v Spurs
Dec. 2 at Sevilla
Dec. 5 v Leeds
Dec. 8 v Krasnodar
Dec. 12 at Everton
6. Manchester City
Managing the international break without injury is the only major concern. That is unless you’re of the opinion that Olympiakos, who can be tough to break down, cannot be overcome with City’s second-choice attack.
Oct. 17 v Arsenal – W 1-0
Oct. 21 v Porto – W 3-1
Oct. 24 at West Ham – D 1-1
Oct. 27 at Marseille – W 3-0
Oct. 31 at Sheffield United
Nov. 3 v Olympiakos
Nov. 8 v Liverpool
Nov. 21 at Spurs
Nov. 25 at Olympiakos
Nov. 28 v Burnley
Dec. 1 at Porto
Dec. 5 v Fulham
Dec. 9 v Marseille
Dec. 12 at Manchester United
5. Arsenal
Very forgiving in terms of opponents — the UEL group should be light on challenges — but the two-day break between Europa League matchday and PL outings, especially before Spurs, is tough.
Oct. 17 at Man City – L 0-1
Oct. 22 at Rapid Vienna – W 2-1
Oct. 25 v Leicester City – L 0-1
Oct. 29 v Dundalk
Nov. 1 at Manchester United
Nov. 5 v Molde
Nov. 7 v Aston Villa
Nov. 22 at Leeds
Nov. 26 at Molde
Nov. 28 v Wolves
Dec. 3 v Rapid Vienna
Dec. 5 at Spurs
Dec. 10 at Dundalk
Dec. 13 v Burnley
4. Tottenham Hotspur
Spurs have a slightly tougher group than their North London rivals, and have to go to Austria between Chelsea and Arsenal in the league.
Oct. 18 v West Ham – D 3-3
Oct. 22 v LASK Linz – W 3-0
Oct. 25 at Burnley – W 1-0
Oct. 29 at Royal Antwerp
Nov. 1 v Brighton
Nov. 5 at Ludogorets Razgrad
Nov. 7 at West Brom
Nov. 21 v Man City
Nov. 26 v Ludogorets Razgrad
Nov. 29 at Chelsea
Dec. 3 at LASK Linz
Dec. 5 v Arsenal
Dec. 10 v Royal Antwerp
Dec. 12 at Crystal Palace
3. Leicester City
A tough three-match away run started with a win at Arsenal but continues Thursday in Greece before a visit to Leeds. Away to Liverpool and Braga within four days is pretty brutal, but it really eases up after that.
Oct. 18 v Aston Villa – L 0-1
Oct. 22 v Zorya Luhansk – W 3-0
Oct. 25 at Arsenal – W 1-0
Oct. 29 at AEK Athens
Nov. 2 at Leeds
Nov. 5 v Braga
Nov. 8 v Wolves
Nov. 21 at Liverpool
Nov. 26 at Braga
Nov. 28 v Fulham
Dec. 3 at Zorya Luhansk
Dec. 5 at Sheffield United
Dec. 10 v AEK Athens
Dec. 13 v Brighton
2. Liverpool
Ignore the injury crisis and just look at the fixtures. It’s still tough, especially around the international break. Away to Atalanta and Man City is a massive test if Fabinho remains out, but home to Leicester and Atalanta isn’t a ton better given the lack of fans at Anfield.
Oct. 17 at Everton – D 2-2
Oct. 21 at Ajax – W 1-0
Oct. 24 v Sheffield United – W 2-1
Oct. 27 v Midtjylland – W 2-0
Oct. 31 v West Ham
Nov. 3 at Atalanta
Nov. 8 at Man City
Nov. 21 v Leicester City
Nov. 25 v Atalanta
Nov. 28 at Brighton
Dec. 1 v Ajax
Dec. 5 v Wolves
Dec. 9 at Midtjylland
Dec. 12 at Fulham
1. Manchester United
Don’t get it twisted because you’re reading this after United beat PSG and Leipzig: This is brutal. Going to Turkey three days before Everton. The hope would be that the aforementioned UCL wins allow Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to super-prioritize City over the trip to Leipzig.
Oct. 17 at Newcastle – W 4-1
Oct. 20 at PSG – W 2-1
Oct. 24 v Chelsea – D 0-0
Oct. 28 v RB Leipzig – W 5-0
Nov. 1 v Arsenal
Nov. 4 at Istanbul Basaksehir
Nov. 7 at Everton
Nov. 21 v West Brom
Nov. 24 v Istanbul Basaksehir
Nov. 29 at Southampton
Dec. 2 v PSG
Dec. 5 at West Ham
Dec. 8 at RB Leipzig
Dec. 12 v Man City