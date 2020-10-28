Which Premier League in Europe has the toughest road?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We heard it from Jose Mourinho during Spurs’ insane September of Premier League, League Cup, and Europa League qualifying round matches.

We’re hearing it now from Jurgen Klopp — two years running, really –as the Champions League group stage is weekly, not bi-weekly, due to the pandemic-congested fixture list.

Too many games ask too much of players. It’s a valid complaint, but one any number of clubs would be happy to navigate.

Injuries aside, it’s ironic in that deep clubs like Liverpool (and Tottenham) are better suited than most in Europe to deal with schedule congestion. But we thought we’d check on which teams have the toughest roads and how they might navigate them.

7. Chelsea

Pretty self-explanatory and straightforward. The Blues will have to decide how to play the second Rennes match, which is away. If Frank Lampard chases three points there, he’ll have to field something less than his best versus Spurs or Sevilla.

Oct. 17 v Southampton – D 3-3

Oct. 20 v Sevilla – D 0-0

Oct. 24 at Man Utd – D 0-0

Oct. 28 at Krasnodar – W 4-0

Oct. 31 at Burnley

Nov. 4 v Rennes

Nov. 7 v Sheffield United

Nov. 21 at Newcastle

Nov. 24 at Rennes

Nov. 29 v Spurs

Dec. 2 at Sevilla

Dec. 5 v Leeds

Dec. 8 v Krasnodar

Dec. 12 at Everton

6. Manchester City

Managing the international break without injury is the only major concern. That is unless you’re of the opinion that Olympiakos, who can be tough to break down, cannot be overcome with City’s second-choice attack.

Oct. 17 v Arsenal – W 1-0

Oct. 21 v Porto – W 3-1

Oct. 24 at West Ham – D 1-1

Oct. 27 at Marseille – W 3-0

Oct. 31 at Sheffield United

Nov. 3 v Olympiakos

Nov. 8 v Liverpool

Nov. 21 at Spurs

Nov. 25 at Olympiakos

Nov. 28 v Burnley

Dec. 1 at Porto

Dec. 5 v Fulham

Dec. 9 v Marseille

Dec. 12 at Manchester United

5. Arsenal

Very forgiving in terms of opponents — the UEL group should be light on challenges — but the two-day break between Europa League matchday and PL outings, especially before Spurs, is tough.

Oct. 17 at Man City – L 0-1

Oct. 22 at Rapid Vienna – W 2-1

Oct. 25 v Leicester City – L 0-1

Oct. 29 v Dundalk

Nov. 1 at Manchester United

Nov. 5 v Molde

Nov. 7 v Aston Villa

Nov. 22 at Leeds

Nov. 26 at Molde

Nov. 28 v Wolves

Dec. 3 v Rapid Vienna

Dec. 5 at Spurs

Dec. 10 at Dundalk

Dec. 13 v Burnley

4. Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs have a slightly tougher group than their North London rivals, and have to go to Austria between Chelsea and Arsenal in the league.

Oct. 18 v West Ham – D 3-3

Oct. 22 v LASK Linz – W 3-0

Oct. 25 at Burnley – W 1-0

Oct. 29 at Royal Antwerp

Nov. 1 v Brighton

Nov. 5 at Ludogorets Razgrad

Nov. 7 at West Brom

Nov. 21 v Man City

Nov. 26 v Ludogorets Razgrad

Nov. 29 at Chelsea

Dec. 3 at LASK Linz

Dec. 5 v Arsenal

Dec. 10 v Royal Antwerp

Dec. 12 at Crystal Palace

3. Leicester City

A tough three-match away run started with a win at Arsenal but continues Thursday in Greece before a visit to Leeds. Away to Liverpool and Braga within four days is pretty brutal, but it really eases up after that.

Oct. 18 v Aston Villa – L 0-1

Oct. 22 v Zorya Luhansk – W 3-0

Oct. 25 at Arsenal – W 1-0

Oct. 29 at AEK Athens

Nov. 2 at Leeds

Nov. 5 v Braga

Nov. 8 v Wolves

Nov. 21 at Liverpool

Nov. 26 at Braga

Nov. 28 v Fulham

Dec. 3 at Zorya Luhansk

Dec. 5 at Sheffield United

Dec. 10 v AEK Athens

Dec. 13 v Brighton

2. Liverpool

Ignore the injury crisis and just look at the fixtures. It’s still tough, especially around the international break. Away to Atalanta and Man City is a massive test if Fabinho remains out, but home to Leicester and Atalanta isn’t a ton better given the lack of fans at Anfield.

Oct. 17 at Everton – D 2-2

Oct. 21 at Ajax – W 1-0

Oct. 24 v Sheffield United – W 2-1

Oct. 27 v Midtjylland – W 2-0

Oct. 31 v West Ham

Nov. 3 at Atalanta

Nov. 8 at Man City

Nov. 21 v Leicester City

Nov. 25 v Atalanta

Nov. 28 at Brighton

Dec. 1 v Ajax

Dec. 5 v Wolves

Dec. 9 at Midtjylland

Dec. 12 at Fulham

1. Manchester United

Don’t get it twisted because you’re reading this after United beat PSG and Leipzig: This is brutal. Going to Turkey three days before Everton. The hope would be that the aforementioned UCL wins allow Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to super-prioritize City over the trip to Leipzig.

Oct. 17 at Newcastle – W 4-1

Oct. 20 at PSG – W 2-1

Oct. 24 v Chelsea – D 0-0

Oct. 28 v RB Leipzig – W 5-0

Nov. 1 v Arsenal

Nov. 4 at Istanbul Basaksehir

Nov. 7 at Everton

Nov. 21 v West Brom

Nov. 24 v Istanbul Basaksehir

Nov. 29 at Southampton

Dec. 2 v PSG

Dec. 5 at West Ham

Dec. 8 at RB Leipzig

Dec. 12 v Man City

