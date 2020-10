Christian Pulisic heads back to the scene of his first Premier League goal and hat trick, while up to three Americans could feature in a heated German derby.

Chelsea’s off to Burnley as Pulisic is one of six USMNT players or prospects who could feature in the Premier League this weekend.

Meanwhile, Bobby Wood and Hamburg help kick off the weekend with a Hamburg Derby visit to Kevin Lankford, Leon Flach, and FC St Pauli.

And Matt Miazga continues his loan to Anderlecht from Chelsea, where he’ll hope to help Vincent Kompany’s men beat a Royal Antwerp team that beat Spurs on Thursday.

Here’s a handy list of most of the top talents expected to play or be in contention to play this weekend in England, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Turkey, and the Netherlands (plus a few other nations).

England

Premier League

Christian Pulisic, Chelsea — 11am ET Sat. at Burnley STREAM LIVE

Antonee Robinson, Fulham — 12:30 pm ET Mon. v West Brom STREAM LIVE

Tim Ream, Fulham — 12:30 pm ET Mon. v West Brom STREAM LIVE

Zack Steffen, Man City — 8:30am ET Sat. at Sheffield United STREAM LIVE

DeAndre Yedlin, Newcastle — 9am ET Sun v Everton STREAM LIVE

Owen Otasowie, Wolves — 4 pm ET Fri v Palace STREAM LIVE

Championship

Geoff Cameron, QPR — Saturday at Preston North End

Charlie Kelman, QPR — Saturday at Preston North End

Duane Holmes, Derby County — Saturday at Bournemouth

Cameron Carter-Vickers, Bournemouth (on loan from Spurs) — Sat v Derby County

League One

Lynden Gooch, Sunderland — Saturday at Gillingham

Indiana Vassilev, Burton Albion (on loan from Aston Villa) — Saturday at Blackpool