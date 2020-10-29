Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Aston Villa – Southampton will be an intriguing watch at Villa Park on Sunday (Watch live, 7am ET online via Peacock) as two teams who sit in the upper echelons of the table have very different styles of play.

ASTON VILLA – SOUTHAMPTON

Both Dean Smith and Ralph Hasenhuttl have seen their sides complete impressive wins early in the season and now it’s all about finding consistency as they try to keep their good run going.

Villa’s creativity flows from midfield with Jack Grealish and Ross Barkley, while Southampton are all about high-pressing with Danny Ings and Che Adams leading the line.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of a clash between two in-form teams who are looking to at least finish in the top 10 this season.

Team news (INJURY REPORT)

Aston Villa only have long-term absentees Wesley and Tom Heaton out, but the former is getting closer to a return which will give Villa’s attack another option.

Southampton have a fully fit squad to choose from as only long-term absentee Sam McQueen is out.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Aston Villa (+140) are the slight favorites here, but Southampton (+180) are in very good form. The draw at +260 looks like the smart bet.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

I’m going to sit on the fence as I think Villa have improved defensively enough to keep Southampton from scoring a plethora of goals, and the same can be said for Saints who have three clean sheets in their last four games. Aston Villa 1-1 Southampton.

How to watch Aston Villa – Southampton stream and start time

Kickoff: 7am ET Sunday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock

