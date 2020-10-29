Brazil calls up Allan over Fabinho due to Liverpool star’s injury

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We’re awaiting clarification on Liverpool’s latest center back injury, this one a midfielder.

Yeah, it’s a weird year.

The Reds lost Fabinho to a hamstring injury in Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League win over Midtjylland, the Brazilian joining Virgil van Dijk on the sidelines.

Van Dijk requires knee surgery and is out for a long time, but Fabinho’s status remains shorter term but a little murky.

Liverpool have not put a timetable on his return, though news could come Friday when Jurgen Klopp meets the press ahead of a Saturday visit from West Ham United (Watch live at 1:30 pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Klopp had called the injury “absolutely not cool” and said he expected an absence.

But Brazil has not called Fabinho up for Nov. 13 and 17 friendlies, instead opting for Everton’s Allan. While this does come on the heels of some Tite and Klopp sniping, it feels safe to say we can expect a few matches on the sideline for Fabinho.

Liverpool’s schedule leading to the international break has visits to Man City and Atalanta. And after the break Leicester City and Atalanta again.

Now the non call-up could also be down to Klopp and Tite griping about the player’s playing time, but it sees more likely the Reds will have stop some tough attacks without VVD and Fabinho.

