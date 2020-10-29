Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The UEFA Europa League group stage action hits the 2020-21 season and ProSoccerTalk is here with predictions for the upcoming games as well as the latest odds for Europe’s *other* continental tournament.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Matchweek 2 sees American forward Timothy Weah and Lille facing his former club Celtic, while Leicester City travels to Greece, Arsenal hosts massive underdogs Dundalk, and Tottenham is in Belgium to face Royal Antwerp.

We’ve got odds for those matches, plus movement between Arsenal and Tottenham as to who is now the overall PointsBet favorite to win the UEL.

Below is a look at predictions, the odds for the games in Week 1, plus outright winners, and how to watch and follow all of the fixtures in the USA.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

How to watch, stream Europa League

Dates: October 22 – December 10 (Group stage)

Location: Home stadiums across Europe

How to watch: CBS Sports

Live updates: UCL here at NBCSports.com

Europa League schedule, predictions

Group A – October 29

CFR Cluj 1-1 Young Boys — 4 pm ET

AS Roma 3-0 CSKA Sofia– 4 pm ET

Group B – October 29

Arsenal 4-0 Dundalk — 4 pm ET

Molde 1-2 Rapid Vienna — 4 pm ET

Group C – October 29

Nice 3-0 Hapoel Be’er Sheva — 4 pm ET

Slavia Prague 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen — 4 pm ET

Group D – October 29

Rangers 2-0 Lech Poznan — 4 pm ET

Benfica 4-0 Standard Liege — 4pm ET

Group E – October 29

Granada 1-0 PAOK — 4 pm ET

Omonia 0-2 PSV Eindhoven — 4 pm ET

Group F – October 29

Real Sociedad 2-2 Napoli — 4pm ET

AZ Alkmaar 3-0 Rijeka — 4 pm ET

Group G – October 29

AEK Athens 1-2 Leicester City — 1:55 pm ET

Zorya Luhansk 0-1 Sporting Braga — 1:55 pm ET

Group H – October 29

Lille 3-1 Celtic — 1:55 pm ET

AC Milan 3-0 Sparta Prague — 1:55 pm ET

Group I – October 29

Qarabag 0-2 Villarreal — 1:55 pm ET

Sivasspor 1-1 Maccabi Tel Aviv — 1:55 pm ET

Group J – October 29

LASK Linz 2-1 Ludogorets Razgrad — 1:55 pm ET

Royal Antwerp 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur — 1:55 pm ET

Group K – October 29

CSKA Moscow 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb — 1:55 pm ET

Feyenoord 1-0 Wolfsberger– 1:55 pm ET

Group L – October 29

Gent 1-3 Hoffenheim — 1:55 pm ET

Red Star Belgrade 2-0 Slovan Liberec– 1:55 pm ET

Select Europa League betting odds – Provided by our partner PointsBet

Lille (-160) v Celtic (+400) | Draw (+320)

AEK Athens (+375) v Leicester City (-140) | Draw (+280)

Royal Antwerp (+450) v Spurs (-180) | Draw (+340)

AC Milan (-275) v Sparta Prague (+650) | Draw (+420)

Real Sociedad (+170) v Napoli (+160) | Draw (+235)

AS Roma (-400) v CSKA Sofia (+1000) | Draw (+525)

Rangers (-190) v Lech Poznan (+475) | Draw (+340)

Arsenal (-2000) v Dundalk (+3500) | Draw (+1200)

Slavia Prague (+250) v Bayer Leverkusen (-105) | Draw (+280)

Nice (-215) v Hapoel Be’er Sheva (+525) | Draw (+375)

Outright winner

Tottenham Hotspur (+650)

Arsenal (+700)

AC Milan (+1000)

Napoli (+1400)

Leicester City (+1500)

Bayer Leverkusen (+2000)

AS Roma (+2000)

Villarreal (+2000)

Benfica (+2000)

Real Sociedad (+2200)

Hoffenheim (+3300)

Lille (+4000)

Granada (+5000)

Nice (+5000)

Rangers (+5000)

PSV Eindhoven (+6600)

CSKA Moscow (+6600)

Celtic (+6600)

>>> (All further underdogs)

Follow @NicholasMendola