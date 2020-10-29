The UEFA Europa League group stage action hits the 2020-21 season and ProSoccerTalk is here with predictions for the upcoming games as well as the latest odds for Europe’s *other* continental tournament.
[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]
Matchweek 2 sees American forward Timothy Weah and Lille facing his former club Celtic, while Leicester City travels to Greece, Arsenal hosts massive underdogs Dundalk, and Tottenham is in Belgium to face Royal Antwerp.
We’ve got odds for those matches, plus movement between Arsenal and Tottenham as to who is now the overall PointsBet favorite to win the UEL.
Below is a look at predictions, the odds for the games in Week 1, plus outright winners, and how to watch and follow all of the fixtures in the USA.
PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.
How to watch, stream Europa League
Dates: October 22 – December 10 (Group stage)
Location: Home stadiums across Europe
How to watch: CBS Sports
Live updates: UCL here at NBCSports.com
Europa League schedule, predictions
Group A – October 29
CFR Cluj 1-1 Young Boys — 4 pm ET
AS Roma 3-0 CSKA Sofia– 4 pm ET
Group B – October 29
Arsenal 4-0 Dundalk — 4 pm ET
Molde 1-2 Rapid Vienna — 4 pm ET
Group C – October 29
Nice 3-0 Hapoel Be’er Sheva — 4 pm ET
Slavia Prague 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen — 4 pm ET
Group D – October 29
Rangers 2-0 Lech Poznan — 4 pm ET
Benfica 4-0 Standard Liege — 4pm ET
Group E – October 29
Granada 1-0 PAOK — 4 pm ET
Omonia 0-2 PSV Eindhoven — 4 pm ET
Group F – October 29
Real Sociedad 2-2 Napoli — 4pm ET
AZ Alkmaar 3-0 Rijeka — 4 pm ET
Group G – October 29
AEK Athens 1-2 Leicester City — 1:55 pm ET
Zorya Luhansk 0-1 Sporting Braga — 1:55 pm ET
Group H – October 29
Lille 3-1 Celtic — 1:55 pm ET
AC Milan 3-0 Sparta Prague — 1:55 pm ET
Group I – October 29
Qarabag 0-2 Villarreal — 1:55 pm ET
Sivasspor 1-1 Maccabi Tel Aviv — 1:55 pm ET
Group J – October 29
LASK Linz 2-1 Ludogorets Razgrad — 1:55 pm ET
Royal Antwerp 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur — 1:55 pm ET
Group K – October 29
CSKA Moscow 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb — 1:55 pm ET
Feyenoord 1-0 Wolfsberger– 1:55 pm ET
Group L – October 29
Gent 1-3 Hoffenheim — 1:55 pm ET
Red Star Belgrade 2-0 Slovan Liberec– 1:55 pm ET
Select Europa League betting odds – Provided by our partner PointsBet
Lille (-160) v Celtic (+400) | Draw (+320)
AEK Athens (+375) v Leicester City (-140) | Draw (+280)
Royal Antwerp (+450) v Spurs (-180) | Draw (+340)
AC Milan (-275) v Sparta Prague (+650) | Draw (+420)
Real Sociedad (+170) v Napoli (+160) | Draw (+235)
AS Roma (-400) v CSKA Sofia (+1000) | Draw (+525)
Rangers (-190) v Lech Poznan (+475) | Draw (+340)
Arsenal (-2000) v Dundalk (+3500) | Draw (+1200)
Slavia Prague (+250) v Bayer Leverkusen (-105) | Draw (+280)
Nice (-215) v Hapoel Be’er Sheva (+525) | Draw (+375)
Outright winner
Tottenham Hotspur (+650)
Arsenal (+700)
AC Milan (+1000)
Napoli (+1400)
Leicester City (+1500)
Bayer Leverkusen (+2000)
AS Roma (+2000)
Villarreal (+2000)
Benfica (+2000)
Real Sociedad (+2200)
Hoffenheim (+3300)
Lille (+4000)
Granada (+5000)
Nice (+5000)
Rangers (+5000)
PSV Eindhoven (+6600)
CSKA Moscow (+6600)
Celtic (+6600)
>>> (All further underdogs)