LA Galaxy part ways with Guillermo Barros Schelotto

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The LA Galaxy’s dreadful 2020 season has cost its coach his job.

Guillermo Barros Schelotto is out as Galaxy manager, with longtime MLS man Dominic Kinnear taking the reins on an interim basis through the rest of the season.

The Galaxy lost 5-2 in Portland on Wednesday and has the third-worst points-per-game in MLS LA sits bottom of the Western Conference.

[ MORE: MLS alters playoff plan ]

Here’s Galaxy general manager Dennis te Kloese, as the eight-time MLS Cup champions look for a new boss:

“Based on results, we have decided to go in a different direction,” said LA Galaxy General Manager Dennis te Kloese. “The LA Galaxy is a club that is built on winning on the field and being representative of the championship mentality and pedigree that you expect in Los Angeles. As a club, we have a collective responsibility and we all must share the blame for the club’s current standing. I take responsibility for the poor results and believe that we can find the right way forward for this team and our club.”

Not too many kind words for the effort there.

Barros Schelotto, 47, arrived with great expectations. A Boca Juniors and Columbus Crew hero as a player, Barros Schelotto began coaching with Buenos Aires side Lanus and led his club to the Copa Sudamericana, South America’s Europa League equivalent. He then headed to Boca Juniors and won back-to-back Argentine league titles and a spot in the Copa Libertadores Final.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic averaged nearly a goal per game as LA was the fifth-seed in the MLS Cup Playoffs last season, Barros Schelotto’s first. The Galaxy beat Minnesota United but fell to rivals LAFC in the conference semifinals.

The club replaced Ibrahimovic with Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez, who has done little during the pandemic-paused season. He scored once across 10 games.

Maybe he needs a certain father of a LA goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann to bring the glitz back to the Galaxy.

Follow @NicholasMendola