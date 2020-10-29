MLS moves to points-per-game for playoff spots this year, cancels 6 games

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Major League Soccer is canceling X previously-postponed regular-season matches and will decide its playoff spots via points-per-game, the North American league announced Thursday.

COVID-19 paused the season in March and led to a number of postponements during and after the MLS is Back tournament, with Colorado Rapids the most affected team.

[ UEL EARLY: Spurs upset, Leicester wins ]

Five of the six canceled matches involve the Rapids, who leap into a playoff spot due to their points-per-game standing at 1.27.

Colorado Rapids vs. Sporting KC (originally scheduled Sept. 27 and Oct. 21)

Colorado Rapids vs. LAFC (originally scheduled for Oct. 7)

Colorado Rapids vs. LA Galaxy (originally scheduled for Oct. 10)

Seattle Sounders vs. Colorado Rapids (originally scheduled for Oct. 14)

Minnesota United vs. FC Dallas (originally scheduled for Oct. 14)

Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake (originally scheduled for Oct. 18)

The decision does not affect the Eastern Conference due to the split schedule. Colorado has three matches between Nov. 1-8, and despite having just 15 points now could finish as high as fourth by winning all of their matches. They face first-place Seattle, third-place Portland, and 11th-place Houston.

On the flip side, Real Salt Lake will rue not getting the chance to take three points off a direct rival for a playoff spot.

The league also laid out its tiebreaking format.

Total number of wins per match played; Goal Differential (GD) per match played; Goals For (GF) per match played; Fewest disciplinary points per match played; Away Goal Differential per away match played; Away Goals For per away match played; Home Goal Differential per home match played; Home Goals For per home match played; Coin toss (tie between two clubs) or drawing of lots (tie between three or more clubs)

Follow @NicholasMendola