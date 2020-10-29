Newcastle – Everton: How to watch, team news, start time, odds, prediction

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Newcastle – Everton: Newcastle United looks to take a point or three off another European hopeful when it hosts Everton on Sunday at St. James’ Park (Watch live at 9 am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Everton is coming off its first loss of the 2020-21 season but remains atop the Premier League table on goal differential over rivals Liverpool.

Newcastle has taken late points off Tottenham and Wolves as part of a 2-2-2 start to the season.

The Magpies also have history with taking an unlikely point off Everton, as rare goal scorer Florian Lejeune scored twice in stoppage time of a 2-2 draw at Goodison Park last season.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Newcastle – Everton this Monday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Newcastle – Everton (INJURY REPORT)

Newcastle: OUT: Martin Dubravka (ankle), Matt Ritchie (shoulder), Dwight Gayle (knee), Jonjo Shelvey (groin).

Everton: QUESTIONABLE: Jonjoe Kenny (ankle) | OUT: Richarlison (suspension), Mason Holgate (ankle), Cenk Tosun (knee), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf), Jarrad Branthwaite (ankle), Seamus Coleman (thigh)

What they’re saying: Newcastle – Everton

Newcastle’s Steve Bruce on Miguel Almiron: “If you watch (Almiron) week in week out, it has been difficult to leave him out, because of what he gives you. I have asked him to play the left side of midfield at Wolves. He was tireless in his work. Him and Ryan Fraser ran themselves into standstill. That’s what you have to do when they are playing the way they are.”

Everton youngster Anthony Gordon on asking Ancelotti for playing time: “For a young player to break through is hard and for me to be here and getting opportunities is testament to how I am training and improving. I was a little bit [nervous], yes. It was my first time doing it. But he is such a warm man and manager. For me, the nerves weren’t as bad as they could have been, because he is such a nice person. He welcomed it with open arms.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Newcastle (+290) | Everton (-105) | Draw (+245)

Prediction: Newcastle – Everton

Surely not, though St. James’ Park is a long haul and a tough place to play. Allan Saint-Maximin will need to work his magic if Newcastle wants to take something out of this. Steve Bruce has his work cut out for him in a midfield without injured Jonjo Shelvey and Carlo Ancelotti knows a thing or too about finding weaknesses (including Bruce’s, with a 4-1-1 head-to-head record all-time). Plus have you seen ex-Sunderland keeper react in matches against Newcastle? This is his Super Bowl. Everton 2-1.

How to watch Newcastle – Everton stream and start time

Kickoff: 9 am ET Sunday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

