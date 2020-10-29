Pep Guardiola back to Barcelona?

A few days after Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu resigned amid an almighty mess financially and personally at the Catalan club, there is a clamoring for Guardiola to return.

Guardiola only has a contract at Manchester City until the summer of 2021. So, the end of this season.

Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font, who is the clear favorite to win, told our partners in the UK at Sky Sports News that he wants to bring Guardiola back to the club, along with former Barca legends Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta and Carlos Puyol to help keep Lionel Messi around and start a new project at the Nou Camp.

Font had previously shared his desire to bring Barcelona legend Xavi back as the Barca manager, but Guardiola would be an even bigger achievement. Ronald Koeman only just took charge in the summer but with Bartomeu out, he likely only has a few more months in charge before being replaced.

“Replacing the best generation the world of football has ever seen, which I believe we have had over the last decade, is a big challenge,” Font said. “Particularly at a time when competition is intense and many clubs are owned by very powerful owners. FC Barcelona also need a significant investment to rebuild the stadium and all in a world which has been hit with one of the worst crises ever (coronavirus). It is clear we need a very solid plan to meet these challenges and this is what we have been doing over the last few years.

“It is our intention to build a very strong and competitive project and we are very lucky at Barca that we inherited a style of play that Johan Cruyff instilled throughout the organisation. And most of the best professionals who know about this style are also fans and love the club – like Pep Guardiola, Xavi, Iniesta, Puyol. They are all legends that love Barcelona but do not work for Barca today – we need to bring them back to ensure we will have a very competitive project. The only thing Messi needs is to know he is part of a competitive project that aspires to win the next Champions League. We have no doubt that if we basically have the honour to take the helm of FC Barcelona we will be able to achieve that (Messi staying).”

