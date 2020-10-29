Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NBC Sports Premier League schedule for the 2020-21 season has been released with dates for the new campaign confirmed and details on how to watch Premier League in the USA on TV and via Peacock online all below for Matchweek 7.

Are you ready?

[ WATCH: Premier League video ]

Premier League games will be aired across NBC and NBCSN this season, with games also streamed live online via Peacock which replaces NBC Sports Gold.

With Manchester United hosting Arsenal, Manchester City heading to Sheffield United, Aston Villa hosting Southampton and Tottenham welcoming Brighton, there are plenty of intriguing games coming up this weekend.

The Premier League schedule for Matchweek 7 is now confirmed and below you will find all of the details on how to watch Premier League in the USA.

Premier League: How to watch Premier League in USA, full schedule (all times EST)

Friday 30 October

4 pm ET: Wolves v Crystal Palace – NBCSN – STREAM LIVE

Saturday 31 October

8:30 am ET: Sheffield United v Man City – Peacock Premium – STREAM LIVE

11 am ET: Burnley v Chelsea – NBCSN – STREAM LIVE

1:30 pm ET: Liverpool v West Ham – NBC – STREAM LIVE

Sunday 1 November

7 am ET: Aston Villa v Southampton – Peacock Premium – STREAM LIVE

9 am ET: Newcastle United v Everton – NBCSN – STREAM LIVE

11:30 am ET: Man Utd v Arsenal – Peacock Premium – STREAM LIVE

2:15 pm ET: Spurs v Brighton – Peacock Premium – STREAM LIVE

Monday 2 November

12:30 pm ET: Fulham v West Brom – NBCSN – STREAM LIVE

3 pm ET: Leeds United v Leicester City – NBCSN – STREAM LIVE

