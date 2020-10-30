2 Robbies podcast: Liverpool injuries, Champions League, Rashford

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe are here to review the Premier League and its teams’ midweeks in Europe before discussing the weekend ahead.

The gents discuss Liverpool losing Fabinho to injury in their win 2-0 over Midtjylland (0:45), Manchester City cruising to a 3-0 victory in Marseille (8:50), and Antonio Rudiger returns in Chelsea’s 4-0 win at Krasnodar (15:20).

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

They also consider how high Marcus Rashford can fly after his hat trick in Man United’s 5-0 win v. RB Leipzig (24:05), plus give a preview of Manchester United-Arsenal (40:50) and discuss Tottenham’s hard-fought 1-0 victory at Burnley (44:05)

To listen to more lively conversations and passionate debate from Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe, subscribe to The 2 Robbies Podcast on NBC via Apple Podcasts or anywhere you listen to podcasts.

And you can follow them on Twitter @The2RobbiesNBC here.

[ Click here for The 2 Robbies archive ]

Follow @NicholasMendola