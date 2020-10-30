Alex Morgan – Tottenham: LONDON (AP) — A dog barks on a neighbor’s balcony as Alex Morgan hankers for what she’s missing in London.

[ MORE: Pep Guardiola intends to stay at Man City ]

“I’m pretty upset they aren’t here with me,” the American World Cup winner says of Kona and Blue, the dogs she rescued from an animal shelter. “It was such a spontaneous thing signing for Tottenham that I wasn’t able to get all the paperwork set up in time for them. So, they’re still in Florida, but they have a pretty good life.”

Life for Alex Morgan is still a waiting game at Tottenham. A month after hoping to make her debut in the Women’s Super League, the 31-year-old forward is still trying to regain match fitness after giving birth in May to daughter Charlie Elena Carrasco.

“There’s times definitely where I think stress builds up or I kind of get a little too anxious, but I think that I’ve handled it quite well,” Morgan said in an interview with The Associated Press. “Hopefully in the next two weeks I’ll get on the field with team because we’ve had quite a tough run, especially in the month of October. So, I really want to help the team.”

VIDEO: @alexmorgan13 to talks @RobHarris about regaining match fitness after giving birth, how she's helping her new @spurswomen teammates without playing yet, pushing for equality – and missing her dogs in London.https://t.co/YqGeG6I7qk pic.twitter.com/CjeV6EtiHX — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) October 30, 2020

That requires patience and has been helped by the WhatsApp group with fellow players she taps into for tips on returning to action after pregnancy.

“It starts with just getting your core strength … stretching a lot,” she explained. “Doing balance work because your balance is all off when you’re pregnant.”

It’s been 14 months since Morgan played a match after being initially sidelined with an injury before taking maternity leave.