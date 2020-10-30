Guardiola wants to stay at Man City, joins chorus of 5-sub seekers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pep Guardiola would like to stay with Manchester City despite links to a Barcelona return.

The Catalan wizard was asked how he felt about reports that Victor Font, the favorite to win Barca’s presidential race, wants to bring Guardiola home.

“I’m incredibly happy here,” was how Guardiola responded. “I’m delighted to be in Manchester and hopefully I can do a good job this season to stay longer.”

Font had mentioned Guardiola as part of a group of Barca “legends that love Barcelona but do not work for Barca today, adding that, “We need to bring them back.”

Guardiola is contracted to City through the end of the 2020-21 season and there’s plenty of speculation as to what’s next for the club and its celebrated conductor, whose team visits Sheffield United on Saturday (Watch live, 8:30am ET online via Peacock).

The manager also joined Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in requesting the ability to use five subs per game like much of Europe.

The Premier League allowed five subs during Project Restart but rejected continuing the proposal for the congested start of 2020-21.

Bigger, deeper teams will busier schedules would benefit more from a five-sub rule, so it’s neither a surprise that Europe-involved teams are pushing for the change while others have voted against it.

“All the leagues, Germany, Spain, have five substitutions to protect the players, not to protect one team or another,” Guardiola said. “Hopefully they can reconsider and do what the rest of the world does. We have to adjust many things during this pandemic, the reality is completely different to before. The intelligent people adjust the situations in the world for the benefit of football and the players. We will see.”